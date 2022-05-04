However, Moon Knight may be a little different. Reportedly, Marvel only contracted star Oscar Isaac for one season, and when we caught up with the actor himself he confirmed that there were no plans yet to continue Marc and Steven’s story in a second season.

After six weeks, the final episode of Marvel’s latest Disney Plus series has arrived and you know what that means – frenzied discussion about the potential of a second season, when we can expect it, and why haven’t they released a trailer already???

“You know, I think we approached it as ‘this is the story’,” Isaac told RadioTimes.com.

“And let's just put everything out on the table on this story. There’s definitely no official plans to continue it. I think it would depend on what the story is.”

Still, fans don’t need to despair just yet. Despite the lack of solid sequel plans, Isaac said he was definitely open to playing the role again, noting that he’d had a very positive experience making the six-part series.

“That being said, I love being Steven,” he said. “I just love it. It's just like, physically, it's so much fun to be him.

“So, you know, if there was a story that really made sense, I'd be happy to be part of it.”

May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly and Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Steven Grant in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight. Photo by Gabor Kotschy

And Isaac’s castmates echoed his sentiments, with both Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy (who play Arthur Harrow and Layla El-Faouly respectively) noting the lack of any concrete plans but not ruling out a return regardless.

“I've not heard anything,” Calamawy said. “So if there [are plans], I'm yet to hear.

“If there were, I would, yeah, I'd consider returning. Of course.”

Hawke added: “Do you want to play the same character for long periods of time? Most actors don't. But if you're making audiences happy, your opinion changes.”

In other words, don’t take a Moon Knight return for granted – but in a world where Marvel can unite three Spider-Men and create multiple multiverse movies all at once, we wouldn’t rule anything out either.

