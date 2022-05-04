But amidst all the action, you might have struggled to keep everything straight. What exactly happened to Amit, what was Oscar Isaac doing in that post-credits scene , and what’s next for Moon Knight in general?

And so it ends – after six episodes, three personalities, a handful of Egyptian deities and plenty of blood-soaked fistfights, Disney Plus series Moon Knight has reached its conclusion, with the goddess Amit imprisoned and Marc/Steven free at last... well, sort of.

If you’ve wondered about the answers to any of these questions, read on – but beware spoilers.

Moon Knight ending

Moon Knight is created in the TV series Moon Knight Disney

After his death in episode 4 and various flashbacks in episode 5, the finale opens with Marc (Oscar Isaac) in a gorgeous afterlife and Steven frozen in sand, though it’s not long before Marc turns away from eternal happiness to help his other self.

Following this, the pair are able to return to life through a gateway opened by Osiris – just in time to join the fight against Harrow (Ethan Hawke), who had finally achieved his goal of releasing Egyptian goddess Amit.

Still, it wasn’t all bad news – Layla (May Calamawy) had managed to free Khonshu from his own statue prison and soon took on a role as super-powered avatar to friendly hippo-God Taweret, and once Marc/Steven were back and reunited with Khonshu, the stage was set for a major battle.

As Khonshu and Amit fought across the Egyptian skyline, Layla, Marc and Steven fought a parallel battle with Harrow and his followers on the ground. All looked lost until Marc suddenly blacked out, waking up to find Harrow beaten down and his forces defeated. Hmmm...

And while Khonshu couldn’t hold off Amit for long, Layla had a plan – take Harrow to the Temple of the Gods and imprison Amit in his body (rather than one of the small statues used previously), rendering her vulnerable. This works, but then at the last minute Marc decides not to kill Harrow, instead leaving him with Amit still inside.

Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow in Marvel's Moon Knight Photo by Gabor Kotschy/Marvel Studios

It’s a small moment of free will snatched from his indenture to Khonshu. Now, with Amit defeated Marc and Steven demand the moon-God holds up his end of the bargain, releasing them from bondage. Reluctantly, Khonshu agrees – at which point Marc and Steven appear to return to the dreamlike mental facility their subconscious has regularly trapped them in.

This time, Ethan Hawke’s Doctor Harrow can’t convince them of what’s happening. Now, Marc and Steven are able to exist in a new harmony – and curiously, the Harrow doctor’s feet begin to bleed in the vision, to his confusion. Is this a representation of Harrow’s defeat in the real world? An acknowledgement that Marc and Steven are in greater control of the mental hospital illusion? Or a nod to Harrow’s broken-glass sandals in the first episode? It’s unclear.

The next thing we know, Marc and Steven wake up again in Steven’s London flat. Now living in harmony, they appear to be back where they started (including a lone ankle restraint), but happier and more balanced together.

Or at least, that’s what they think...

Moon Knight post-credits scene

In the series’ first post-credits scene, it’s revealed why Khonshu so readily let Marc and Steven leave his employ – he actually still had a way to keep them on the payroll. A mysterious man abducts the still-possessed Harrow from a psychiatric facility, putting him in a limo where he’s confronted by Khonshu.

Khonshu can’t kill Harrow directly – but it turns out he doesn’t have to. Sitting in the front seat is the familiar face of Oscar Isaac, now playing a third distinct identity living in the body of Marc Spector.

“Marc Spector truly believed that after he and I parted ways, I wanted his wife to be my avatar,” Khonshu tells Harrow.

“Why would I ever need anybody else, when he has no idea how troubled he truly is?”

Khonshu then introduces Harrow to “my friend” Jake Lockley, who shoots Harrow with a silenced pistol. “Today is your turn to lose,” Jake tells Harrow in Spanish.

There had been clues throughout the series that there was a third personality living in Marc Spector, with a few mysterious blackouts (and a hint that there was another personality trapped in a sarcophagus like Steven in episode 4) pointing fans towards the possibility of another identity taking control.

In the Moon Knight comics Jake Lockley is a regular alternative personality alongside Marc and Steven (and one or two others), so it makes sense Marvel would include him in this story. Clearly, Khonshu’s deal still applies to him even if he has broken things off with Marc and Steven – and from the looks of it, Jake is more than happy to carry out the moon-God’s wishes.

It's unclear whether Moon Knight will have a second season, but if it does you can bet we’ll see Marc and Steven confront their other self. This may not be the last you see of Jake Lockley...

