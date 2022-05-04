You see, in the sixth and final (at least, for now) episode of the fantasy drama, for the first time there is a significant scene held until the very last moments, revealing a big twist that could have serious repercussions for the future of the series.

While plenty of Marvel properties on the big and small screen like to include a cheeky end credits scene at the close of a chapter, the new Marvel Disney Plus series Moon Knight has avoided the tradition – until now.

Warning – we’ll be dealing with spoilers from here on out, so look away if you haven’t seen the episode yet.

**Spoiler warning for Moon Knight episode 6**

Moon Knight end credits scene

(L-R): David Ganly as Billy Fitzgerald, Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Steven Grant, and Ann Akin as Bobbi Kennedy in Marvel Studios' MOON KNIGHT, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Gabor Kotchy. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved. Photo by Gabor Kotchy. ©Marvel Studios 2022.

The action picks up roughly where the main story leaves off, with Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) now stuck with the Egyptian goddess Amit living inside him after Marc and Layla (Oscar Isaac and May Calamawy) imprisoned her in his body but refused to kill him.

Now, he’s living in a psychiatric hospital – at least until a mysterious figure in black leather gloves offers to take him back to his room, instead of wheeling him past various knocked out or murdered orderlies to put him in the back of a limo.

In the limo, Harrow is confronted by a very sharp-suited Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham). Harrow mocks Khonshu’s inability to kill him after Marc and Steven left his employ earlier in the episode – but Khonshu has a trick up his sleeve.

“Marc Spector truly believed that after he and I parted ways, I wanted his wife to be my avatar,” he tells Harrow.

“Why would I ever need anybody else, when he has no idea how troubled he truly is?”

Tapping on the limo window, he continues: “Meet my friend, Jake Lockley,” revealing the car’s driver – another distinct personality played by Oscar Isaac, who’s secretly been living in Marc Spector’s head alongside Steven.

“Today is your turn to lose,” Jake tells Harrow in Spanish, before shooting him with a silenced pistol and driving the car away.

Who is Jake Lockley in Moon Knight?

There had been clues for a while that Steven wasn’t the only extra identity Marc had. During the series, we saw a couple of blackouts where neither Steven nor Marc claimed control of their body, usually accompanied by particularly vicious beatings.

Later, when the duo escaped from an imagined mental hospital, Marc had to free Steven from a sarcophagus – but you also see another unopened sarcophagus standing in a room, which neither of them attempts to open. And more generally, in the closing credits some of the imagery of Oscar Isaac was in threes – three faces, not just two – hinting at his even more fractured personality.

And why had fans named Jake as the most likely candidate? Well, in the comics Moon Knight almost always has his alternate Steven Grant and Marc Spector identities, and Jake Lockley is usually right in there with them. As in this end credits scene, Jake is usually a driver – though in the comics he was a New York cabbie, with connections to the criminal underworld that were useful to Moon Knight’s crime-fighting.

Still, it looks like the show has made some changes, just like it did to the Steven Grant of the comics (who was a suave millionaire, rather than the bumbling version Isaac plays in the TV show). This Jake Lockley appears to speak only Spanish (another way to differentiate him from American Marc and ‘British’ Steven), and is less stable than the other personalities.

From what we’ve seen so far he appears to relish violence in a way Marc and Steven don’t, and he remains loyal to Khonshu even as the alters renounced their deal with him. He’s more of an assassin, a true “fist of Khonshu” who has no trouble executing people in cold blood.

How exactly Jake was created in this TV version remains to be seen – as does whether we’ll see him again. Technically there are no official plans for a Moon Knight season 2 yet, so it could be that this scene is just a slightly dark button on a limited series, adding a bleak conclusion to what had been a more positive ending.

On the other hand, it could be that this new personality is setting up a conflict for a follow-up Disney Plus series where Marc and Steven discover they’re still tied to Khonshu despite their best efforts (and also meet Jake). Certainly, this particular end credits scene raises a few questions we’d like answers to…

