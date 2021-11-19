The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Dalgliesh season 2: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news

Dalgliesh season 2: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news

Bertie Carvel plays poet and police detective Dalgliesh in the Channel 5 and Acorn drama series.

Dalgliesh star Bertie Carvel

Published:

Channel 5’s detective adaptation Dalgliesh wrapped its final season one mystery on Friday 19th November, and viewers are already wondering if the drama will return.

Advertisement

Season two has not yet been ordered, but the Channel 5 and Acorn series is based on PD James’ bestselling Inspector Dalgliesh books – and there’s plenty more source material ripe for adaptation following season one.

Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel leads the Dalgliesh cast and plays the title role, while Jeremy Irvine plays his hotheaded colleague Charles Masterson.

Read on for everything you need to know about Dalgliesh season two.

Dalgliesh season 2 release date

There’s no release date yet for Dalgliesh season two, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Dalgliesh season 2 cast

In the first season, Bertie Carvel played the title role of policeman and published poet Adam Dalgliesh, while Jeremy Irvine played his colleague Charles Masterson.

Other Dalgliesh cast members included Mirren Mack, Natasha Little, Paul Mallon, and Siobhán Cullen.

Dalgliesh season 2 trailer 

There’s no trailer yet for Dalgliesh, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Advertisement

Visit our Drama hub for more news and features, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Dalgliesh

Dalgliesh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
faitlkneel_1

Promoted by RadioTimes.com:

Garden in comfort and save over £10 on this Garden Kneeler

Read More