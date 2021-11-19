Dalgliesh season 2: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news

Channel 5’s detective adaptation Dalgliesh wrapped its final season one mystery on Friday 19th November, and viewers are already wondering if the drama will return.

Season two has not yet been ordered, but the Channel 5 and Acorn series is based on PD James’ bestselling Inspector Dalgliesh books – and there’s plenty more source material ripe for adaptation following season one.

Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel leads the Dalgliesh cast and plays the title role, while Jeremy Irvine plays his hotheaded colleague Charles Masterson.

Read on for everything you need to know about Dalgliesh season two.

Dalgliesh season 2 release date

There’s no release date yet for Dalgliesh season two, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Dalgliesh season 2 cast

In the first season, Bertie Carvel played the title role of policeman and published poet Adam Dalgliesh, while Jeremy Irvine played his colleague Charles Masterson.

Other Dalgliesh cast members included Mirren Mack, Natasha Little, Paul Mallon, and Siobhán Cullen.

Dalgliesh season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for Dalgliesh, but we’ll keep this page updated.

