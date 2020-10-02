Speaking to The Sun, the writer said, "We're definitely done and we're all doing — ­certainly they are doing — amazing things.

"Each of the two series feel like two ­different novels to me, so it's not like there's anything incomplete.

"It would only come back if we had the right story to tell in the right way — and I don't have a burning desire to find that story."

The series starred Suranne Jones as the eponymous doctor who begins to investigate when she suspects her husband of having an affair, while the show is also notable for helping to launch the career of Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

Jones herself previously told Radio Times she thought a third run of the show was unlikely, saying, "Yes. I haven't said that before in interviews, as I tend to say: 'who knows?'

"I loved it, I love Mike Bartlett, I love [the producers] Drama Republic. Series one was amazing, series two, equally, peaked at nearly 10 million viewers and pushed in crazy directions. But I think Gemma's done."

Bartlett's new series Life tells a different story that follows the lives of one of his previous show's supporting character Anna Baker (Victoria Hamilton) and three other people living in a block of flats in Manchester.

The first episode of the new show aired on Tuesday, also starring Adrian Lester, Alison Steadman, Melissa Johns and former Doctor Who star Peter Davison.

Life continues on Tuesday 6th October at 9pm on BBC One. Doctor Foster is available to watch on both BBC iPlayer and Netflix.