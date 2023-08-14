At the end of the trailer, the release date for the anticipated final chapter is also revealed, with Top Boy season 5 – or Top Boy season 3, as billed by Netflix – landing on our screens on Thursday 7th September 2023.

The trailer opens with a montage of scenes from previous seasons, showing off some of the previous Top Boy actors like Michaela Coel, Letitia Wright and Malcolm Kamulete.

But in the trailer, we also see Jamie's younger brother Stefan (Araloyin Oshunremi) put on Jamie's chain – could it mean we'll see the teenager step into his older brother's shoes?

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see people rioting against the police shouting "Let him out" and a police car set on fire, as well as Jaq (Jasmine Jobson) stating: "There ain't no going back from this one."

If the scenes of Dushane (Ashley Walters) and co gearing up with bulletproof vests and guns are anything to go by, it seems as though there's set to be some tense face-offs in the new season. But with Dushane proclaiming he's loyal, will he stick by Sully's side or will the pair's biggest rivalry be against each other?

The official season synopsis states: "Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane. As new shared problems arise, everything they've built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire. Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?"

Last year, there had been some speculation as to whether or not a brief filming hiatus would impact the release date for season 5, but Netflix quickly confirmed that the story was "incorrect".

In a statement, the streamer said: "Producers Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan and Netflix temporarily paused production on the final season of Top Boy to allow for further creative discussion. Production has now recommenced and the show will launch as planned in 2023."

They added: "This is a normal part of the creative process and happens all the time. Even whilst a show is in production, new ideas develop and things change. This is not only expected, but that flexibility means that the show can evolve and become the best version of itself for its fans."

The new season will see the return of Top Boy stars like Walters, Robinson, Jobson and Simbiatu Ajikawo aka Little Simz, as well as Oshunremi, rap and grime artist Natalie Athanasiou aka NoLay, Saffron Hocking (London Kills, White Gold), Joshua Blissett (Blue Story, Young Wallander) and Adwoa Aboah (Willow).

Barry Keoghan (The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Banshees of Inisherin) and Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters, Peaky Blinders) are also joining the cast for this new season.

Top Boy season 5 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday 7th September.

