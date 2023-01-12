The actor appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning to promote his new film Empire of Light , which is directed by Sam Mendes, the very same filmmaker behind 007 flicks Skyfall and Spectre.

Top Boy star Micheal Ward has said he is "flattered" by rumours he is in the running to be the next James Bond , but added that he hasn't spoken to the franchise producers at this time.

Following acclaimed performances in Netflix's crime drama Top Boy and Steve McQueen's Small Axe film Lovers Rock, Ward's name began popping up in speculative chatter about who could replace Daniel Craig as the iconic spy.

"I’m flattered to even hear that those things are even happening but it’s not a conversation I’ve had," responded Ward. "I'm just excited to work with directors that have even been able to work at that level and learn so much from them."

In recent years, there have been growing calls for a person of colour to take on the James Bond role, with Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya and Henry Golding being suggestions for suitable replacements.

Ward continued: "It’s just exciting to know that people like myself, people from my world are getting the opportunity to do great things now and I’m just glad to be a part of that story."

The latest word from the James Bond rumour mill is that Kick-Ass and Avengers star Aaron Taylor-Johnson has met with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, with Puck News reporting that the talk went "very well".

That said, there's still a strong possibility that the role could go elsewhere, with an exhaustive search still ongoing to find someone to fill Daniel Craig's shoes, following a multi-billion dollar grossing tenure.

