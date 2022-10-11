Top Boy's next season won't be delayed after brief filming hiatus

The Sun reported that actor Kane Robinson had allegedly "stormed off" set due to disagreeing with an upcoming storyline for his character, gang leader Sully.

Season 5 of Top Boy is set to air as planned in 2023, despite claims that a misunderstanding on set had "thrown shooting into chaos".

RadioTimes.com reached out to Netflix for comment, who said the story was "incorrect".

Top Boy. Netflix

"Producers Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan and Netflix temporarily paused production on the final season of Top Boy to allow for further creative discussion. Production has now recommenced and the show will launch as planned in 2023," a statement released by the streamer said.

A Netflix spokesperson also denied that Robinson had "stormed off" set, adding that the cast and crew are "always professional" and that The Sun had not reached out to Netflix regarding the claims.

They added: "This is a normal part of the creative process and happens all the time. Even whilst a show is in production, new ideas develop and things change. This is not only expected, but that flexibility means that the show can evolve and become the best version of itself for its fans."

