The BBC has announced that Jamie Glover will reprise his role of Andrew Treneman in the BBC drama's upcoming season, reuniting with co-star Griffin after 14 years away.

Waterloo Road is set to return for another season later this year, with Kim Campbell (Angela Griffin) welcoming back an ex we're all acquainted with to the Manchester school.

"The ex-deputy head, English teacher, and former flame of Kim Campbell will return to Waterloo Road, but is Mr Treneman back to help a struggling Kim take control of the school, or is he back to stir things up?" the broadcaster teased.

Angela Griffin and Jamie Glover as Kim Campbell and Andrew Treneman on Waterloo Road in 2006. BBC

Waterloo Road's 12th season – the second of the BBC's reboot – will consist of seven episodes, with Adam Thomas (Donte Charles), Kym Marsh (Nicky Walters), Vincent Jerome (Lindon King), James Baxter (Joe Casey), Jo Coffey (Wendy Whitwell), Shauna Shim (Valerie Chambers) and Neil Fitzmaurice (Neil Guthrie) among those returning.

And Glover isn't the only star joining the cast for the new season, with Black Mirror's Paul Bazely, The Bay's Jenny Platt, Happy Valley's Olwen May and Coronation Street's James Quinn playing new characters, while Myles Massey will make his debut as new student Osian Morgan.

In a statement, Glover said that he is "so excited" to be returning to the show, adding: "The school has been such an important part of my life and it’s wonderful to be able to rekindle the old flame.

"Not to mention the joy of getting to work with the incomparable Angela Griffin once more. I hope that people will enjoy seeing Andrew and Kim together in the school again. Older? Certainly, there’s the grey hair to prove it…! Wiser? Who knows?"

After an eight-year hiatus, the school drama returned to BBC One with Kim Campbell as Waterloo Road's headteacher leading a brand new batch of students dealing with the cost of living crisis, racism, sexism, mental health issues and other themes affecting young people today.

Teasing the new season, Griffin said that the upcoming episodes hold "a fair few surprises for Kim and everyone around her".

"It’s great to be back on BBC One and to be able to offer iPlayer fans some great new episodes. We have such a wonderful and talented cast, all of whom bring so much to Waterloo Road," she added. "I can’t wait for people to catch up with all the action inside and outside the school."

Waterloo Road returns to BBC One in May 2023. All 11 seasons are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

