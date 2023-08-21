In the sequence, Rob explains himself to the audience, justifying the acts he commits, which they are about to witness, but without apologising.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, the show's creators Penelope and Ginny Skinner explained this bold opening sequence and why they wanted this to kick off the series.

Alice (Rebekah Staton) in The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies. BBC/Sister Pictures/Ludovic Robert

Penelope said: "I suppose the line that you're treading is always, you kind of know that it's going to be a show about a con artist, but you want the audience to go on the journey of investing in him too, so that we understand why it is that the characters find him alluring or appealing."

Meanwhile, Ginny said: "There's an element of, because so many cons also take place on social media, in our minds, he's quite happy to broadcast it - he's not hiding."

"And I suppose perhaps he's doing the new thing of sort of weaponising the apology," Penelope added.

The five-part series stars Alistair Petrie (Sex Education) as Rob, while Rebekah Staton (Doctor Who) plays Alice, a victim of Rob's from years before and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Broadchurch) plays Cheryl, Rob's latest target.

The series also features Sir Derek Jacobi, who plays the UK's second favourite natural historian and broadcaster.

The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies will launch with weekly episodes on BBC One from 29th August. All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer.

