When asked about the potential for a second season, Lauren said: "If any time Amazon came to us and said, ‘what would it be?,’ we would put our little thinking caps on about it."

Meanwhile, Scott added: "It’s super fun to sit and talk to Taylor for hours about where we think we could take this next. It was a calculated move to move [the flash forwards] to their 40s. There’s a lot of life left to live, so there could be a future."

Lauren also teased the potential for a real-life concert featuring the titular group, as played by the central cast, saying that plans were put on hold due to the ongoing actors and writers' strikes, but that "we’re not giving up".

She continued: "I believe they will perform. The question is when."

Star Sam Claflin, who played Billy Dunne in the series, previously spoke with RadioTimes.com about the series production, which was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

He said: "I think we were all grateful for the extra time. For me, having never played guitar, having never been in a recording booth, having never been in a band or done much singing, it was honestly needed.

"When I think back, I can't imagine having shot the series when it was meant to have started. It would have only given us six weeks to try and encapsulate all those new skills and new relationships. It would have been a very different show."

