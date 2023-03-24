Daisy Jones & The Six has now drawn to a close after the final two episodes have been released on Prime Video today.

With its weekly release of episodes, fans have been kept on their toes wondering how things would pan out for the fictional band and what was the catalyst for their demise.

Well, as well as getting answers to our burning questions, fans have been left with a small wealth of new ones, mainly wondering whether this is the last we'll be seeing of the series.

The 10-part drama is based on the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and while there isn't a sequel novel to base any further seasons from, the finale did end on a slight cliffhanger.

So, will there be a season 2 of Daisy Jones & The Six? Read on for everything we know so far but be warned – there are spoilers ahead.

Will there be a season 2 of Daisy Jones & The Six?

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne and Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & The Six. Prime Video

Going into the release of Daisy Jones & The Six, we have always known that the series has been billed as a limited series. This means that it was only originally intended for the amount of episodes that have been released and is a self-contained miniseries.

However, with the success of the drama, could Prime Video possibly come to a different decision? It could be possible, but there hasn't been any news as of yet.

In similar Hello Sunshine productions, like hit series Little Fires Everywhere, while fans may have wanted more, series have drawn to a close with their original batch of episodes and no renewal. Little Fires Everywhere too was a book adaptation series and with Daisy Jones & The Six, the events of the book have also unfolded in the one season and drawn it to a natural close.

But with the final scenes showing Billy and Daisy reuniting years later under Camila's post-humous instruction, fans will undoubtedly be hoping for more.

While it's very possible that the team of writers could most certainly carry the storyline on in their own way, season 2 remains to be unconfirmed.

If season 2 of Daisy Jones & The Six does go ahead, it'll be hard to tell when the season will be released. This is because the original series was significantly delayed by the pandemic, prompting the main cast to go into sole band rehearsals and then go into 'band camp' to make their characters believable.

While the cast members obviously benefit from now having the musical expertise they need to fill their roles, we're sure if season 2 were to go ahead, an accompanying musical soundtrack would likely be on the cards also.

Basically, the whole process could be a lengthy one, meaning we may not see another Daisy Jones season on our screens for the next couple of years.

Daisy Jones & The Six cast speculation

The cast of Daisy Jones & The Six. Prime Video

While the original series follows two timelines of the band's '70s past and their present in the '90s, there's no telling where a possible season 2 could pick up from.

The cast members we'd assume would return for season 2 would be:

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson

Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes

Of course, we found out in the season 1 finale that both Camila Dunne (Camila Morrone) and Teddy Price (Tom Wright) died, so while their characters wouldn't be returning, they could possibly make an appearance in a flashback covering the '80s timeline we didn't get to see in season 1.

We were also finally introduced to the voice behind the camera, Billy and Camila's daughter Julia , so it's likely that if season 2 were to happen, we'd see a return of Seychelle Gabriel who plays her.

What could Daisy Jones & The Six season 2 be about?

Camila Morrone as Camila and Sam Claflin as Billy in Daisy Jones & The Six. Prime Video

Season 1 catalogued the rise and fall of Daisy Jones & The Six as they went from infamous dizzying heights of fame to arguments and rock bottom.

The finale showed how the band went about their day not knowing that this episode's performance would be their last. A lot of other things happened, too: Eddie states he's quitting the band, Karen tells Graham she had an abortion, Camila confronts Billy about Daisy, and Daisy calls her mother.

But most importantly, we see that Billy accepted a drink from a fan in a bar, prompting him to continue drinking despite having problems with alcohol and previously going to rehab. He kisses Daisy but she knows he's been drinking, and Daisy doesn't want them "to be broken together" as Billy does.

We later find out that after Billy went running after Camila and Julia, the pair patched things up, with Billy spending his life trying to make up his past to his wife and daughter. But we then find out that Camila had breast cancer and died, leaving Billy as a single father with Julia now documenting her father's band as director of this documentary.

Daisy has a great career, has a daughter and continues to be a popular songwriter and singer in her own right, without a band.

We learn that the rest of the band disbanded also, with Graham and Karen breaking up after disagreeing about her miscarriage and realising they both wanted different things from life.

Graham moved back to Pittsburgh and starts a family with his new wife, while Karen continues to tour the world as part of her new rock band.

Eddie had never really wanted to be in a band in the first place so it's a natural move for him to lead his later life as a solo artist, but now performs in much smaller venues than he did with The Six. He's happily married to Lisa, they have daughters and he's a successful session drummer.

So, while everyone has gone their separate ways and seem to be happy in their own lives, it could definitely be the case that the documentary filming process could re-ignite the band's desire to meet again. Or perhaps season 2 could be about the time period between the disbanding and Julia interviewing them in the '90s.

What we do know, though, is that under Camila's instruction – which Julia helpfully taped for her dad and Daisy – she urged Billy and Daisy to meet again and for Daisy to give Billy a chance. Camila also states that the pair "still owe me a song", so perhap, a potential second season could start up after that fateful meeting? We'll have to wait and see.

Is there a trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six season 2?

Slow down! As season 2 of Daisy Jones & The Six is unconfirmed, there definitely isn't a trailer to enjoy at the moment. However, there is the trailer for season 1, which can be viewed below.

