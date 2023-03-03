So, if you have burning questions as to how Daisy and Billy's initially fiery relationship continues, or just how the band goes from songwriting sessions to sold-out stadium tours, you'll have to keep watching to find out.

While Daisy Jones & The Six is certainly the kind of musical drama you can't help but binge watch , Prime Video is staggering episode releases to every Friday through March.

The series follows the band's members as they go from being a teenage fever dream to having chart-topping records and adoring fans, but told partially as a tale 20 years later, we come to find out just what drove this fictional band apart.

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series has been hotly anticipated since it was first announced and is produced by none other than Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, which has produced the likes of Small Fires Everywhere, Big Little Lies, and Gone Girl.

But when can viewers expect episode 4 to land? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Daisy Jones & The Six on Prime Video.

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & The Six. Prime Video

It's good news for those waiting for more episodes after tearing through the first three – episodes 4, 5 and 6 will all be released at the same time on Prime Video.

They will be released at midnight (12am GMT) on Friday 10th March 2023.

How many episodes are in Daisy Jones & The Six?

There are 10 episodes in Daisy Jones & The Six, which will be rolled out each Friday through March. If you're wanting another dose of the '70s musical action, there's also an accompanying album to the series.

Daisy Jones & The Six release schedule

The cast of Daisy Jones & The Six. Prime Video

The release schedule for the series may be initially confusing for viewers, but the drama will essentially be released in small batches every Friday in March. Each episode is also aptly titled as a 'track'.

The first three episodes premiered on Friday 3rd March 2023, the next three will be released on Friday 10th, then two episodes on Friday 17th before the last two episodes on Friday 24th.

The complete release schedule for Daisy Jones & The Six is as follows:

Track 1 – Come and Get It – Friday 3rd March (out now) Track 2 – I’ll Take You There – Friday 3rd March (out now) Track 3 – Someone Saved My Life Tonight – Friday 3rd March (out now) Track 4 – I Saw the Light – Friday 10th March Track 5 – Fire – Friday 10th March Track 6 – Whatever Gets You Thru The Night – Friday 10th March Track 7 – She’s Gone – Friday 17th March Track 8 – Looks Like We Made It – Friday 17th March Track 9 – Feels Like the First Time – Friday 24th March Track 10 – Rock ’n’ Roll Suicide – Friday 24th March

Daisy Jones & The Six trailer

You can watch the trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six here, now.

The first three episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are available to stream on Prime Video now, with new episodes landing every Friday in March. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Taylor Jenkins Reid's original book Daisy Jones & The Six is also available now.

