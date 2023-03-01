Friday 3rd March will be an occasion for Taylor Jenkins Reid fans everywhere, with both the series and the official soundtrack, Aurora, being available for avid viewers and listeners to rock away to.

One of the year's most anticipated new drama series, Daisy Jones & The Six , is set to be immortalised in more ways than one with a brand new soundtrack being released on the same day as the series premiere.

In total, 24 original songs have been written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast, which is led by Riley Keough as Daisy Jones and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne.

On the announcement of the album, Reid said in a statement: “We finally have Aurora. A stunning, nostalgic, timeless album that captures the drama, pathos, and yearning of the band’s zenith and nadir all in one. A snapshot of time, intoxicating and dangerous. That delicious moment that you know can’t last… Daisy Jones & The Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dreams.”

The original music will be released by Atlantic Records during the rollout of the series, with the musical drama also home to some pretty iconic tracks of the era. Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack to Daisy Jones & The Six.

Daisy Jones & The Six official soundtrack

On the release of the series on Friday 3rd March, fans will also be able to listen to Daisy Jones & The Six as if they were actually a real band. The series chronicles the highs and lows of the band, as they went from obscurity to sky-rocketing fame in a flash after the release of their defining album, Aurora.

In the series, Aurora is the first (and only) album that The Six worked on after Daisy Jones joins the band and it's a standout success, leading to stadium tours and a new way of life for them all. Aurora will be released for real and will feature lead singles 'Regret Me' and 'Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)' which are already available to stream.

The full tracklist for Aurora is as follows:

Aurora Let Me Down Easy Kill You to Try Two Against Three Look at Us Now (Honeycomb) Regret Me You Were Gone More Fun to Miss Please The River No Words

Aurora features contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, Marcus Mumford and more. The lead producer and songwriter for the album was Blake Mills, who has previously worked with Fiona Apple, Sky Ferreira, Laura Marling and many others.

Discussing the production of Aurora, Mills said: “Creating the library of music for Daisy Jones & The Six was an experience I’ll never forget. I am grateful that, among other things, it afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with so many of my peers, and also some of my heroes.”

Scott Neustadter, co-writer and executive producer, also shared in a statement: "Aurora represents the pinnacle of a short-lived recording career. It also serves as proof – for both the fictional band and the real one who dreamed this up together – that pouring your heart and soul into something you believe in can have a profound effect on the rest of your life."

What is the Daisy Jones & The Six theme song?

Most interestingly, the series doesn't include a Daisy Jones & The Six original song for the title sequence. Instead, Patti Smith's 'Dancing Barefoot' is a nod to the iconic songs that punctuated the '70s and is played at the start of every episode.

Listen to the song below.

Daisy Jones & The Six will premiere on Prime Video on Friday 3rd March.

