Landing on Prime Video with the first three exciting episodes today (Friday 3rd March), the 10-part series explores the euphoric highs and sad lows of the fictional rock and roll band, as they go from relative obscurity to skyrocketing fame. But why did they break up at the height of their success? That's what the drama delves into with catchy songs and subtle twists throughout.

Arguably, one of the most anticipated TV series adaptations of this year Daisy Jones & The Six is finally here for all to enjoy.

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series comes with its own built-in fanbase from the novel, and with an accompanying album and star-studded cast that includes Elvis Presley's granddaughter — so it's safe to say that all eyes are on the Prime Video series right now.

But who's who in the new series? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Daisy Jones & The Six.

Daisy Jones & The Six cast

Here are the cast members and characters in Daisy Jones & The Six. Read on for more information on who the central characters are and where you've seen the actors before.

Here's a list of the central cast of Daisy Jones & The Six:

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson

Tom Wright as Teddy Price

Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes

Riley Keough plays Daisy Jones

Who is Daisy Jones? Daisy Jones, whose real name is Margaret, is the carefree, lively singer, songwriter and musician that joins The Six after a successful one-off collaboration on the song Look At Us Now (Honeycomb).

She's not afraid to speak her mind after a rocky childhood, damaged relationship with her parents and a past that's seen men take her lyrics and sentences to use in their own work. She is initially wary of working with both Teddy and Billy, but she soon finds herself loving working in the band and gravitating towards Billy's similarly complicated character.

Where have I seen Riley Keough? Riley Keough is the eldest child of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's daughter, and musician Danny Keough, but the actress has confessed that she was reluctant to follow in her family's musical footsteps in this role. Keough's breakout role was in The Girlfriend Experience, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and she has also starred in The Terminal List and films like Lovesong, Mad Max: Fury Road, Zola, and Magic Mike.

Sam Claflin plays Billy Dunne

Who is Billy Dunne? Billy is the older brother of Graham and initially joins the band when they're all teens, naming it The Dunne Brothers. After initial success, the band's first tour sees Billy's struggles with alcohol impact his relationship with Camila and he vows to do better — but when Daisy Jones joins the group as a fellow singer and front person, he finds himself in a newfound complicated situation.

Where have I seen Sam Claflin? Sam Claflin is no stranger to book-to-screen adaptations having starred as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games film series from 2013 to 2015, Me Before You alongside Emilia Clarke and Love, Rosie with Lily Collins. He has since starred in Peaky Blinders as Sir Oswald Mosley and as Mycroft Holmes in Enola Holmes.

Camila Morrone plays Camila Dunne

Who is Camila Dunne? Camila meets Billy when she's 18 years old and the pair instantly fall in love. Throughout the years, Camila has supported the band, moved from Pittsburgh to LA and all while also pursuing a photography career of her own. When Billy's alcoholism impacts their relationship, though, she outlines what she needs going forward – but the course of true love (and rock and roll) never did run smooth.

Where have I seen Camila Morrone? This series is the Argentinian-American model's first major TV role but previous film roles also include Bukowski, Death Wish, Never Goin' Back, and Valley Girl.

Will Harrison plays Graham Dunne

Who is Graham Dunne? Graham is arguably one of the sweetest characters in the series and it's through his initial desire to start a band that The Six even grow to be who they are. Like Billy, he initially struggles with the fact that their alcoholic father left them when they were young.

Where have I seen Will Harrison? Daisy Jones & The Six is Harrison's first major TV role but he has also had minor roles in Madam Secretary, as well as other films like This Is a Film About My Mother, In Arms and Venefica.

Suki Waterhouse plays Karen Sirko

Who is Karen Sirko? Karen is the first woman to join the band when they spot her at a show and immediately appreciate her keyboarding talents. She is calm, cool and collected, and welcomes Daisy into the band, which quickly becomes like a family. She is unashamed in the fact that she wants a life of touring and rock and roll – but it's a fact that presents its own problems in the series.

Where have I seen Suki Waterhouse? The English model, actress and singer has a music career of her own but has also starred in The Divergent Series: Insurgent, Misbehaviour, The Broken Hearts Gallery and Assassination Nation, to name a few films.

Josh Whitehouse plays Eddie Roundtree

Who is Eddie Roundtree? Eddie and Warren are pretty much inseparable in the band — but it's clear that Eddie has a chip on his shoulder over the fact he was moved from lead guitarist to bass player to accommodate Billy once the band restructured. He's also never really gotten to grips with the fact he's working in someone else's band but even so, he enjoys the lifestyle that the success of Daisy Jones & The Six brings him.

Where have I seen Josh Whitehouse? The English actor, musician and artist has starred in BBC's Poldark and has also had starring roles in Valley Girl and Northern Soul. He was originally cast in the unproduced Game of Thrones prequel series, but has also more recently starred opposite Vanessa Hudgens in The Knight Before Christmas.

Sebastian Chacon plays Warren Rojas

Who is Warren Rojas? Warren is the charismatic and unpretentious drummer of Daisy Jones & The Six, who – like his fellow bandmates – really pushes for Daisy's involvement in the band because he can smell the success. He's enjoying the ride that sold-out shows bring but never loses sight of their small town roots.

Where have I seen Sebastian Chacon? Chacon has had a variety of roles including Emergency, The Get Down and a regular role in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. He has also appeared in Pose, Tales of the City, Chicago Fire and Narcos.

Nabiyah Be plays Simone Jackson

Who is Simone Jackson? Simone is Daisy's best friend and is the first person to truly encourage her to sing, after a past of her parents telling her to be quiet. Simone is a soul singer, initially struggling to acquire great deals and figuring out her sexuality. After a move to New York, she unexpectedly finds herself at the forefront of the underground disco scene.

Where have I seen Nabiyah Be? The Brazilian actress and musician is no stranger to the music industry, but when it comes to her on-screen roles, she has starred in Black Panther as Linda and in short film White Wedding.

Tom Wright plays Teddy Price

Who is Teddy Price? Teddy is a renowned LA record producer and strives to bring out the best in his artists, often acting as a father to them.

He is introduced to Daisy through Simone and then meets Billy and The Six as they're struggling to rebuild their image. It's only through a chance listening of one of The Six's unreleased songs that Daisy expresses an interest, and thus leads to Billy seeing the new band's vision.

Where have I seen Tom Wright? Wright has had a long and successful career mainly on Broadway, having starred in over 40 stage productions. On screen, though, he has starred in Barbershop, Sunshine State, Honeydripper, Seinfeld and Star Trek: Voyager to name a few of his expansive list of roles.

Timothy Olyphant plays Rod Reyes

Who is Rod Reyes? Rod Reyes becomes the band's tour manager, having had a long and eventful career of his own. He is an unashamed fan of music, which spurs him on to want the best for the band – but it's not enough to keep the characters within Daisy Jones & The Six together forever.

Where have I seen Timothy Olyphant? Olyphant has appeared in a large number of productions on stage, in film and TV, including starring roles in Justified and Deadwood, as well as roles in Fargo, Santa Clarita Diet, The Mandalorian and The Crazies, to name a few.

