Best Riley Keough films and TV series to watch
The Girlfriend Experience
In 2016, Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh unveiled the anthology series The Girlfriend Experience based on his 2006 film about a high-class escort, who provides the services of a doting girlfriend to wealthy customers. The third series, written and directed by Anja Marquardt, moves the action to London. Against the backdrop of the capital's thriving tech scene, neuroscience student Iris (Julia Goldani Telles) becomes embroiled in The Girlfriend Experience because she hopes it will give her an edge in the highly competitive corporate world. As she amasses loyal clients, Iris questions her actions and tumbles down a rabbit hole in search of answers.
The Runaways
Biographical music drama starring Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning as Joan Jett and Cherie Currie. The teenagers enjoy a steep ascent to fame as part of 1970s all-girl rock band the Runaways and form an intense bond that is tested by the glare of the spotlight and an incredibly demanding manager.
Magic Mike
Comedy drama starring Channing Tatum. A 30-something male stripper rethinks his lifestyle while mentoring the new kid on the block and there is added impetus when the girl he likes won't take him seriously as boyfriend material.
Mad Max: Fury Road
Futuristic action adventure starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. In a world where water is precious and humanity faces extinction, a one-armed woman takes off across the desert with a lorry-load of females who've been imprisoned to bear children. Riding shotgun is Max, the infamous "Road Warrior".
Lovesong
The relationship between two friends deepens during an impromptu road trip.
American Honey
A poor teenager leaves home and hits the road with a crew of magazine sellers. She gets caught up in a whirlwind of hard partying, law bending and young love while crossing the Midwest United States. Drama, starring Sasha Lane, Shia LaBeouf and Riley Keough
It Comes at Night
Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, a man has established a tenuous domestic order with his wife and son. Then a desperate young family arrives seeking refuge.
Logan Lucky
Comedy caper directed by Steven Soderbergh, starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig. Two down-on-their-luck brothers decide to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. In order to pull off the job, they need the help of explosives expert Joe Bang - but first they must break him out of prison.
The House That Jack Built
The story follows Jack, a highly intelligent serial killer, over the course of twelve years, and depicts the murders that really develop his inner madman.
Under the Silver Lake
Sam, a disenchanted young man, finds a mysterious woman swimming in his apartment's pool one night. The next morning, she disappears. Sam sets off across LA to find her, and along the way he uncovers a conspiracy far more bizarre.
Hold the Dark
After the deaths of three children suspected to be killed by wolves, writer Russell Core is hired by the mother of a missing six-year-old boy to track down and locate her son in the Alaskan wilderness.
The Lodge
A soon-to-be stepmother is snowed in with her fiancé's two children at a remote holiday village. Just as relations begin to thaw between the trio, strange and frightening events start to take place. Horror, starring Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh
Earthquake Bird
An enigmatic translator with a dark past is brought in for questioning after an ex-pat friend, who came between her and her photographer boyfriend, ends up missing and presumed dead.
@zola
A Detroit waitress strikes up a new friendship with a customer, who persuades her to join a weekend of dancing and partying in Florida. What at first seems like a glamorous trip rapidly transforms into a 48-hour journey involving a pimp, local gangsters and other unexpected adventures. Crime comedy drama, starring Taylour Paige and Riley Keough
The Devil All the Time
Sinister characters converge around a young man devoted to protecting those he loves in a postwar backwoods town teeming with corruption and brutality.
The Terminal List
A former Navy SEAL officer investigates why his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.