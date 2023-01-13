A darling of indie cinema, Riley Keough is so much more than Elvis Presley's granddaughter.

The actress is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley (1968-2023) and her first husband Danny Keough, growing up with her late brother Benjamin Keough (1992-2020).

Riley has made a name for herself in numerous films and television series, including her first major part in a supporting role in the biographical film The Runaways.

Keough is perhaps best known for her turns in the sci-fi film Mad Max: Fury Road, the crime caper Logan Lucky, the drama film American Honey, and the dark comedy-drama Zola.

The actress also received acclaim Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the first run of Steven Soderbergh's anthology series The Girlfriend Experience.

Additionally, Keough has become known for her gritty and dark performances, particularly notable in the films It Comes At Night, Hold the Dark, The Lodge, and The House That Jack Built.

Keough has also forayed into directing alongside Gina Gammell with the 2022 drama film War Pony, which picked up the Camera d'Or award for Best Debut Feature at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The actress' next big role is as a singer in the Prime Video series Daisy Jones and the Six, which will see Keough follow in the footsteps of her grandfather, mother and father by trying her hand at music.

Speaking to Variety, Keough revealed: "My voice isn’t like Elvis. "But I’ll tell you what, I just realized recently that I do have kind of a country voice. I realized the other day in the studio — we’ve recorded a bunch of songs — I think I have a country voice."

So, see below for how to watch the best Riley Keough films and TV series.

Best Riley Keough films and TV series to watch

  • The Girlfriend Experience

    In 2016, Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh unveiled the anthology series The Girlfriend Experience based on his 2006 film about a high-class escort, who provides the services of a doting girlfriend to wealthy customers. The third series, written and directed by Anja Marquardt, moves the action to London. Against the backdrop of the capital's thriving tech scene, neuroscience student Iris (Julia Goldani Telles) becomes embroiled in The Girlfriend Experience because she hopes it will give her an edge in the highly competitive corporate world. As she amasses loyal clients, Iris questions her actions and tumbles down a rabbit hole in search of answers.

    Sky Store
  • The Runaways

    Biographical music drama starring Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning as Joan Jett and Cherie Currie. The teenagers enjoy a steep ascent to fame as part of 1970s all-girl rock band the Runaways and form an intense bond that is tested by the glare of the spotlight and an incredibly demanding manager.

    Sky Store
  • Magic Mike

    Comedy drama starring Channing Tatum. A 30-something male stripper rethinks his lifestyle while mentoring the new kid on the block and there is added impetus when the girl he likes won't take him seriously as boyfriend material.

    Sky Store
  • Mad Max: Fury Road

    Futuristic action adventure starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. In a world where water is precious and humanity faces extinction, a one-armed woman takes off across the desert with a lorry-load of females who've been imprisoned to bear children. Riding shotgun is Max, the infamous "Road Warrior".

    Sky Store
  • Lovesong

    The relationship between two friends deepens during an impromptu road trip.

    Sky Store
  • American Honey

    A poor teenager leaves home and hits the road with a crew of magazine sellers. She gets caught up in a whirlwind of hard partying, law bending and young love while crossing the Midwest United States. Drama, starring Sasha Lane, Shia LaBeouf and Riley Keough

    Sky Store
  • It Comes at Night

    Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, a man has established a tenuous domestic order with his wife and son. Then a desperate young family arrives seeking refuge.

    Sky Store
  • Logan Lucky

    Comedy caper directed by Steven Soderbergh, starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig. Two down-on-their-luck brothers decide to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. In order to pull off the job, they need the help of explosives expert Joe Bang - but first they must break him out of prison.

    Sky Store
  • The House That Jack Built

    The story follows Jack, a highly intelligent serial killer, over the course of twelve years, and depicts the murders that really develop his inner madman.

    Google Play
  • Under the Silver Lake

    Sam, a disenchanted young man, finds a mysterious woman swimming in his apartment's pool one night. The next morning, she disappears. Sam sets off across LA to find her, and along the way he uncovers a conspiracy far more bizarre.

    iTunes
  • Hold the Dark

    After the deaths of three children suspected to be killed by wolves, writer Russell Core is hired by the mother of a missing six-year-old boy to track down and locate her son in the Alaskan wilderness.

    Netflix

  • The Lodge

    A soon-to-be stepmother is snowed in with her fiancé's two children at a remote holiday village. Just as relations begin to thaw between the trio, strange and frightening events start to take place. Horror, starring Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh

    Sky/Sky Box Sets

  • Earthquake Bird

    An enigmatic translator with a dark past is brought in for questioning after an ex-pat friend, who came between her and her photographer boyfriend, ends up missing and presumed dead.

    Netflix

  • @zola

    A Detroit waitress strikes up a new friendship with a customer, who persuades her to join a weekend of dancing and partying in Florida. What at first seems like a glamorous trip rapidly transforms into a 48-hour journey involving a pimp, local gangsters and other unexpected adventures. Crime comedy drama, starring Taylour Paige and Riley Keough

    Sky Store
  • The Devil All the Time

    Sinister characters converge around a young man devoted to protecting those he loves in a postwar backwoods town teeming with corruption and brutality.

    Netflix

  • The Terminal List

    A former Navy SEAL officer investigates why his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

    Amazon Prime Video
