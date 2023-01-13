Best Riley Keough films and TV series to watch

The actress is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley (1968-2023) and her first husband Danny Keough, growing up with her late brother Benjamin Keough (1992-2020).

A darling of indie cinema, Riley Keough is so much more than Elvis Presley's granddaughter.

Riley has made a name for herself in numerous films and television series, including her first major part in a supporting role in the biographical film The Runaways.

Keough is perhaps best known for her turns in the sci-fi film Mad Max: Fury Road, the crime caper Logan Lucky, the drama film American Honey, and the dark comedy-drama Zola.

The actress also received acclaim Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the first run of Steven Soderbergh's anthology series The Girlfriend Experience.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Additionally, Keough has become known for her gritty and dark performances, particularly notable in the films It Comes At Night, Hold the Dark, The Lodge, and The House That Jack Built.

Keough has also forayed into directing alongside Gina Gammell with the 2022 drama film War Pony, which picked up the Camera d'Or award for Best Debut Feature at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The actress' next big role is as a singer in the Prime Video series Daisy Jones and the Six, which will see Keough follow in the footsteps of her grandfather, mother and father by trying her hand at music.

Speaking to Variety, Keough revealed: "My voice isn’t like Elvis. "But I’ll tell you what, I just realized recently that I do have kind of a country voice. I realized the other day in the studio — we’ve recorded a bunch of songs — I think I have a country voice."

So, see below for how to watch the best Riley Keough films and TV series.

Best Riley Keough films and TV series to watch