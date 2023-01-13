The singer-songwriter reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday, before her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her death this morning.

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of rock and roll star Elvis, has died at the age of 54.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," the 77-year-old said in a statement.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss."

The Dirty Laundry singer leaves behind her mother Priscilla and her three children, including actress Riley Keough.

Lisa Marie's last public appearance was at the Golden Globes, where Baz Luhrmann's biographical drama Elvis picked up the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama award for Austin Butler's performance as the titular music icon.

Lisa Marie Presley with her mother Priscilla and her children Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Riley Keough and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Butler thanked both Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley in his acceptance speech, saying: "Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

Tom Hanks, who co-starred as Elvis's manager Col Tom Parker in the film, has paid tribute to Lisa Marie via his wife Rita Wilson, who said in a joint statement that their hearts were "broken" by the news.

"Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour," they wrote on Instagram. "Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad.

"She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us," she said. "Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength."

Born in 1968 to the King of Rock and Roll and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie went into the family business, releasing three albums and several singles – including duets she had recorded with her father before his death in 1977.

She was the sole heir to her father's Graceland estate and wed four times throughout her life, including high-profile marriages to singer Michael Jackson, actor Nicolas Cage and guitarist Michael Lockwood, who she divorced in 2021.

Presley had two children with her first husband Danny Keough: Mad Max star Riley Keough and Benjamin Storm Keough, who took his own life in 2020.

In 2008, she gave birth to fraternal twins – Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood – whilst with her then-husband Michael Lockwood.