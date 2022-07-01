Pratt plays the lead role of Lt. Commander James Reece in The Terminal List, a new thriller based on a novel of the same name by Jack Carr, which is co-directed by Training Day's Antoine Fuqua.

Chris Pratt might have established himself as one of the biggest movie stars on the planet – but now he's returning to the small screen for his first major TV role since the end of Parks and Recreation.

And he's not the only big name in the cast: there are also roles for Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, and Riley Keough amongst others.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Chris Pratt as Lt. Commander James Reece

Chris Pratt as Lt. Commander James Reece in The Terminal List Prime Video

Who is James Reece? A tough Navy SEAL whose entire platoon is ambushed during a disastrous mission. He soon finds himself in danger as a result, before deciding to embark on a revenge mission.

What else has Chris Pratt been in? After a string of early roles in TV shows like Everwood and films such as Jennifer's Body, Pratt first rose to real prominence playing Andy Dwyer on the hit sitcom Parks and Recreation. He has since emerged as one of the main leading men of his generation, playing Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and other MCU projects, and Owen Grady in the Jurassic World franchise. Other major credits include The LEGO Movie, The Magnificent Seven, Passengers, and The Tomorrow War.

Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards

Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards in The Terminal List Amazon Prime Video

Who is Ben Edwards? James Reece's best friend, who encourages him in his mission.

What else has Taylor Kitsch been in? Kitsch is probably best known for his role as Tim Riggins in Friday Night Lights, while he has also appeared in a range of big-budget films including X-Men Origins: Wolverine, John Carter, Lone Survivor, Only The Brave, and 21 Bridges.

Constance Wu as Katie Buranek

Constance Wu as Katie Buranek in The Terminal List Amazon Prime Video

Who is Kate Buranek? An unpredictable journalist attempting to uncover corruption in James Reece's previous mission.

What else has Constance Wu been in? Wu's breakthrough role was as Jessica Huang on the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, and she has gone on to play starring roles in films such as Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers.

Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lorraine Hartley

Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lorraine Hartley in The Terminal List Prime Video

Who is Lorraine Hartley? A government department head aiming to highlight how PTSD affects returning soldiers.

What else has Jeanne Tripplehorn been in? Tripplehorn appeared in a string of high-profile films in the '90s, including Basic Instinct, The Firm, Waterworld and Sliding Doors and has also had prominent TV roles in shows such as Big Love and Criminal Minds.

Riley Keough as Lauren Reece

Riley Keough as Lauren Reece in The Terminal List Prime Video

Who is Lauren Reece? James Reece's wife.

What else has Riley Keough been in? Since making her film debut in The Runaways back in 2010, Keough has appeared in a huge variety of films, with highlights including Magic Mike, Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey, It Comes At Night, Logan Lucky, The House That Jack Built, Under the Silver Lake and Zola. She made her directorial debut this year with the film War Pony and will play the lead role in the upcoming series Daisy Jones & The Six.

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Donny Mitchell

Who is Donny Mitchell? The youngest team member of James Reece's platoon.

What else has Patrick Schwarzenegger been in? The son of Arnold, Patrick Schwarzenegger has appeared in films such as Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, Midnight Sun, and Moxie and TV shows such as The Long Road Home and The Staircase.

Arlo Mertz as Lucy Reece

Arlo Mertz as Lucy Reece in The Terminal List Prime Video

Who is Lucy Reece? James Reece's daughter.

What else has Arlo Mertz been in? Child star Mertz has already picked up some impressive credits, including roles in films such as Lucy in the Sky and Mank and TV shows such as On the Verge and The First Lady.

Jai Courtney as Steve Horn

Jai Courtney as Steve Horn in The Terminal List Amazon Prime Video

Who is Steve Horn? The billionaire kingpin behind Capstone Industries – an enormously successful global fund – and an enemy of James Reece.

What else has Jai Courtney been in? Courtney has appeared in a range of blockbuster films – including Jack Reacher, A Good Day to Die Hard, I Frankenstein, Divergent, and Terminator Genisys. He also played Captain Boomerang in both Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad.

JD Pardo as Tony Layun

JD Pardo as Tony Layun in The Terminal List Prime Video

Who is Tony Layun? An FBI agent who crosses paths with James Reece.

What else has JD Pardo been in? Pardo is known for playing Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes in Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C., while he also starred as Jack Toretto in Fast & Furious 9. Other major small-screen credits include Revolution, The Messengers, and East Los High.

LaMonica Garrett as Commander Fox

LaMonica Garrett as Commander Fox in The Terminal List Prime Video

Who is Commander Fox? A military commander and strong institutionalist who never loses sight of the greater mission.

What else has LaMonica Garrett been in? Garrett is known for his roles as Deputy Sheriff Cane in Sons of Anarchy, Mike Ritter in Designated Survivor and Mar Novu / Monitor and Anti-Monitor in the Arrowverse. Other credits include The Last Ship, Primal, and 1883.

The cast also includes: Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War) as Nicole Deptul, Tom Amandes (The Untouchables) as Vic, Christina Vidal (Code Black) as Mac Wilson, Jared Shaw (The Warfighters) as Ernest "Boozer" Vickers, Catherine Dyer (The Morning Show) as Rachel Campbell, Remi Adeleke (6 Underground) as Terrell "Tee" Daniel, Hiram A Murray (This is Us) as Jackson and Matthew Rauch (Banshee) as Captain Howard.

