Back in 2019, Reese Witherspoon selected the novel for her book club, which led to her buying the rights for a limited series as part of her production company, Hello Sunshine. With previous series like Little Fires Everywhere, Big Little Lies and From Scratch being standout successes, something tells us that Daisy Jones & The Six will definitely follow suit.

Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, it's safe to say that excitement for the TV adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six has been building for quite some time now.

The series will air exclusively on Prime Video and has been described as a "musical drama" series, which will detail the rise and precipitous fall of the titular rock band. With a star-studded line-up that includes Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough, Peaky Blinders' Sam Claflin and actor and singer Suki Waterhouse, this is one series that has drummed up much fanfare.

With that, read on for everything you need to know about Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The cast of Daisy Jones & The Six. Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday 3rd March.

New episodes will roll out weekly every Friday. The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. It's understood that it will consist of 10 episodes, though this is yet to be confirmed.

It's also understood that Amazon has made this as a limited series with no future episodes or seasons in the pipeline.

Daisy Jones & The Six cast

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne and Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & The Six. Prime Video

With a series as anticipated as this, it's no wonder that the cast is packed full of familiar faces. The following stars are confirmed to star in Daisy Jones & The Six.

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson

Tom Wright as Teddy Price

Jacqueline Obradors as Lucia

Special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes

The cast is led by Keough as Daisy Jones, while Claflin (who is also set to star in Book of Love) stars as the other charismatic lead singer of the band, Billy Dunne. Model, actress and singer Suki Waterhouse stars as keyboard player Karen Sirko, while Pose's Sebastian Chacon rounds out the band as down-to-earth drummer Warren Rhodes.

Nabiyah Be (Black Panther) plays Simone Jackson, Daisy’s closest friend and fellow musician who unexpectedly finds herself at the forefront of the underground disco scene of the mid 1970s.

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson in Daisy Jones and The Six. Prime Video

Camila Morrone (Mickey and the Bear) will play Camila, girlfriend of lead singer Billy and a central part to the band's journey. While she follows the love of her life on his pursuit to fame and rock stardom, she also discovers her own potential along the way. Jacqueline Obradors (Bosch) plays Lucia, Camila’s mother, a practical woman who is increasingly wary of her daughter’s relationship to budding rock star Billy.

Will Harrison (This Is a Film About My Mother) will star as Graham Dunne, Billy’s younger brother, whose desire to form a band ignites the spark that takes them all from a relatively unknown small town band to the top of the charts. Josh Whitehouse (Poldark) will play Eddie Roundtree, fiery bassist of The Six who can’t seem to shake the chip on his shoulder that comes from being in someone else’s band.

Tom Wright (Ray Donovan) will play Teddy, a renowned Los Angeles record producer with a talent for bringing out the best in his artists. He's set to be the cool father figure to the young musicians, as well as a creative genius.

Daisy Jones & The Six plot

The cast of Daisy Jones & The Six. Prime Video

Based on the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band.

According to the synopsis: "In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame.

"And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers."

More like this

The book, which is a New York Times bestseller and has sold over a million copies, is said to be inspired by the relationship between Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, as revealed by Reid in a Hello Sunshine post.

Is there a trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six?

While fans have been desperately waiting for a glimpse of the cast in action, we finally have a new trailer to get excited over. It opens with Daisy giving an interview about her time in the band, saying: "Look, I know that I said that I would tell you everything. But how much of everything do you really want to know?"

The short trailer shows the highs and dramatic lows of the group, including Daisy telling Billy: "You write songs about who you wish you were, not who you are. What if you wrote songs about the guy that maybe wants things that he shouldn't?"

"Who'd want to hear a song about that?" Billy responds. "I think everybody would," Daisy smiles.

The trailer also features new song Regret Me, one of 24 original songs written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast. The original music will be released by Atlantic Records during the rollout of the series. Watch the trailer below.

And if you're looking for another glimpse of the highly-anticipated series, Prime Video also treated fans to a date announcement teaser last month. In it, we can see Daisy and Billy share a knowing glance at each other while they take in the cheers of the arena crowd around them. Watch it below.

Daisy Jones & The Six will premiere on Prime Video on Friday 3rd March. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.