Book of Love's Sam Claflin stars in charming rom-com preview

The clip sees Claflin's character Henry field a late-night Zoom call from his agent Jen (Lucy Punch) after it emerges that one of his books has been rewritten as an erotic novel by a Spanish translator.

Sam Claflin stars as a writer who finds himself experiencing unexpected success in new rom-com Book of Love – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look clip from the film ahead of release.

"What are you doing up... it's 9pm, which I realise isn't that late, but it's 3 where you are though..." a still half asleep Henry mutters after accepting the call.

"Henry, I'm just checking in, I'm hearing attendance is through the roof!" Jen says, before Henry retorts: "So is my blood pressure."

"Jen, did you know my so-called translator has changed every single word, every single word!" he continues, but Jen simply answers that they've got a bad connection and she can't hear anything he's saying.

"Listen, because of the following you've been building over there, The Sensible Heart is getting re-released in the UK," she eventually explains, and although Henry initially greets this as good news, he soon realises the catch.

"What we're going to do Henry is we're going to take the Mexican version which is so popular, and we're going to have it translated back into English," Jen says. "Everyone's going to love it, we've got a new jacket and everything."

He then begs her to show him the new jacket, and when she does so it emerges that there's been a rather big change...

You can find out for yourself in the clip below.

An official synopsis for the film reads: "In Book of Love, young, uptight English writer Henry’s (Sam Claflin) novel is a resolute failure. He is delighted to find out his book is a surprise hit in Mexico but when he is invited there to promote it, he soon discovers why; his Spanish translator Maria (Veronica Echegui) has rewritten his dull book as an erotic novel.

"Henry is furious, and even more so when his publisher insists he and Maria conduct a book tour across Mexico together. Opposites attract and the chemistry between the couple ensures sparks fly."

Book of Love will be available on Sky Cinema from Saturday 12th February.

