How to watch Bosch: Legacy in the UK

It was announced in February 2020 that season 7 would be the police procedural's final outing, but it was bittersweet news, with the new series confirmed in the same breath.

Harry Bosch will soon be back on our screens in upcoming spin-off Bosch: Legacy.

"To say I am ecstatic is an understatement," said lead Titus Welliver (via Variety). "To be given the opportunity to tell more Harry Bosch stories is a tremendous gift.

"The process of shooting season 7 with the shadow of it being our final loomed heavily, so when the idea was presented to continue with the possibility of a spinoff, without hesitation I said, 'Let's go.'

"To all of our Bosch fans, thank you for your incredible support for all these years and I can promise you the ride will only get better."

Bosch creator Michael Connelly added: "I am beyond excited by this and I think the fans that have called for more Bosch will be as well. To continue the Harry Bosch story and see him team up with 'Money' Chandler will be more than I could have ever wished for."

In the new episodes, Harry is working with attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers), his former rival, in the pursuit of justice.

The series draws on the 2016 novel The Wrong Side of Goodbye, the 19th in the Bosch series. The book's official synopsis reads as follows: "Soon one of Southern California's biggest moguls comes calling. The reclusive billionaire is nearing the end of his life and is haunted by one regret. When he was young, he had a relationship with a Mexican girl, his great love. But soon after becoming pregnant, she disappeared. Did she have the baby? And if so, what happened to it?

"Desperate to know whether he has an heir, the dying magnate hires Bosch, the only person he can trust... But as he [Bosch] begins to uncover the haunting story–and finds uncanny links to his own past–he knows he cannot rest until he finds the truth.

"At the same time, unable to leave cop work behind completely, he volunteers as an investigator for a tiny cash-strapped police department and finds himself tracking a serial rapist who is one of the most baffling and dangerous foes he has ever faced."

Watch the trailer below.

Alongside Welliver and Rogers, Madison Lintz will return as Maddie Bosch, who has joined the force.

As for Jerry Edgar, played by Jamie Hector, this is what the actor told Next TV about a possible return: "You never know. I am excited to know that the work we did together was able to lead to a spinoff, and I’m happy about that whether I make an appearance in it or not."

Connelly is back on board as a writer and executive producer alongside showrunner Eric Overmyer and executive producer Zetna Fuentes, who directed several episodes of Bosch.

How to watch Bosch: Legacy in the UK

Bosch cast (Amazon)

Bosch: Legacy will be available to stream on Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV), which you can access via Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb TV's current library includes The West Wing, Community, Alex Rider and The L Word, among others.

Upcoming Freevee originals include Greg Garcia (The Millers, My name is Earl) comedy Sprung, the international release of Australian crime drama Troppo and an adaptation of Sara and Tegan Quin's memoir High School. More new shows will be announced on 2nd May.

The platform is ad-supported, which means it's free to watch.

Bosch: Legacy episodes 1-4 arrive on Friday 6th May, with 2 episodes airing weekly following that. There are 10 episodes in total. Sign up for a Prime Video free trial.

Check out our Drama hub for all the latest news. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Amazon Prime Video UK.