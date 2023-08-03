The show's second season was confirmed just a month after the first debuted, but have we got any news on a third season yet, when would it debut on Netflix and who would be in the cast?

Read on for everything you need to know about the third season of The Lincoln Lawyer

Will there be a third season of The Lincoln Lawyer?

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts and Becki Newton as Lorna Crane in The Lincoln Lawyer. Lara Solanki/Netflix

It hasn't yet been confirmed whether a third season of The Lincoln Lawyer is on the way, but the series has repeatedly jumped to the top of the Netflix charts upon the release of a batch of new episodes.

Given that there are also a host of Lincoln Lawyer novels from Michael Connelly still to be adapted, we would therefore expect that a third season could certainly be on the cards.

We will keep this page updated as and when any further information is released regarding the future of The Lincoln Lawyer.

When would The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 be released?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer. Courtesy Of Netflix

While we wait for confirmation as to the future of The Lincoln Lawyer, it's difficult to say how long it would be until a third is released.

However, looking back at the gap between seasons 1 and 2, we didn't have to wait too long - with just over a year between seasons being released.

Of course, delays due to the actors' and writers' strikes could impact production, but for now we would imagine that if the show is renewed it will be back on our screens in the second half of 2024. We'll keep this page updated once any more concrete news emerges.

The Lincoln Lawyer cast: Who would be back for season 3?

Lana Parilla as Lisa Trammell, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer. Lara Solanki/Netflix

If The Lincoln Lawyer does return then we would certainly expect Manuel Garcia-Rulfo to be back as Mickey Haller for season 3.

We would also expect the rest of the main cast, including Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson to be back, while Neve Campbell would likely return in a recurring guest capacity as she did in season 2.

Here's a full list of the cast we would expect to return for The Lincoln Lawyer season 3:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Is there a trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 yet, but you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 part 2 right here now.

