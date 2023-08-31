The second season was split up into two parts which landed on Netflix in July and August, with ratings deemed strong enough to warrant another trip to the courtroom.

However, co-star Neve Campbell – who plays Maggie McPherson, a criminal prosecutor once married to Mickey – will not feature in the third season of The Lincoln Lawyer.

The reason given (via The Hollywood Reporter) is that Maggie does not feature in Connelly's fifth book, The Gods of Guilt, on which the next batch of episodes will draw inspiration.

However, the outlet notes that Campbell could return in potential further instalments of the drama.

The actor also made headlines last year when she declined to return for slasher sequel Scream VI, although the circumstances of that departure were quite different as they reportedly came down to an unsatisfactory pay offer.

"As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," she said. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco) and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea Freeman) are among those expected to return to The Lincoln Lawyer cast for season 3.

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson in The Lincoln Lawyer. Lara Solanki/Netflix

"We’re thrilled to bring back The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season," said Peter Friedlander, VP of scripted series at Netflix US and Canada.

"Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez [co-showrunners] have taken us deeper into Mickey Haller’s world, building out characters and stories that have connected with our global audience, and we look forward to seeing what they have in store for everyone’s favourite lawyer.

"The show continues to top our global lists and it’s a testament to the work from a creative powerhouse team including Michael Connelly, David E Kelley, Ross Fineman and our partners at A+E Studios."

The show has been a ratings success for the streaming service, with analyst firm Nielsen estimating North American viewership to have topped one billion minutes on the week that season 2 part 1 launched (via Deadline).

