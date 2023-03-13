The actor, currently starring in Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer , rose to fame in the role of Sidney Prescott, who became a figure of fascination to various killers across the first five films in the franchise.

Ghostface is back! Horror fans are gearing up for another entry in the celebrated Scream franchise, although this latest offering is notable for one major omission: Neve Campbell.

She returned for 2022's soft reboot (or 'requel'), simply titled Scream, which saw her pass the baton to a new generation of stars including Wednesday breakout Jenna Ortega and Love, Victor's Mason Gooding.

Nevertheless, many fans expected her to reprise her role in Scream VI, especially after longtime co-star Courteney Cox signed up for another slashing as journalist Gale Weathers.

Alas, it was not to be. Here's why Neve Campbell isn't in Scream VI and how the film handles the absence of Sidney Prescott.

Why isn't Neve Campbell in Scream 6?

Last summer, following weeks of negotiation, news broke that Neve Campbell would not be returning for Scream VI due to a dispute over pay.

The actor released a statement (via Deadline): “Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream.

"I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Campbell added: "It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

At the premiere of Scream VI, co-star Cox said (via The Hollywood Reporter): "We always have different storylines but she is always missed. She’s an incredible actor and girl.”

Executive producer Kevin Williamson added: "I can only say I miss Sidney and maybe one day she’ll come back."

What happens to Sidney Prescott in Scream 6?

Neve Campbell stars in Scream (2022) Paramount Pictures

Horror buffs will be pleased to hear that, though she doesn't appear in the film, Sidney Prescott does at least get a couple of mentions in Scream VI.

As another round of Ghostface murders begin, Gale Weathers makes contact with sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Ortega), bringing word from their absent friend.

She tells them that Sidney "sends her love" but won't be wading into this battle, adding that she's "taking Mark and the kids somewhere safe".

Mark Kincaid (Patrick Dempsey) was one of the few people to survive the events of Scream 3, with last year's entry also alluding to him being the current husband of Sidney Prescott.

Gale clearly has no hard feelings about Sidney sitting this one out, adding: "She deserves her happy ending".

Of the references, Ortega told Entertainment Tonight: "It’s nice because there’s still a protectiveness in the script and that’s something that the actors had naturally over her, because obviously we respect her and we want the best for her.

"She’s missed and thought of.”

Scream VI is out in UK cinemas from Friday 10th March. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

