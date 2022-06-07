Scream 6: Release date, cast, plot and latest news

Scream 6 is due to begin filming in summer 2022, with new franchise members Melissa Berrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega set to return once again after surviving the most recent Ghostface killings in Scream 5.

Following the success of Scream 5, 2022's half-reboot, half-sequel to Wes Craven’s darkly funny 1996 slasher classic – which paid homage to the original movie while introducing a new generation of characters to a new generation of fans – a sixth entry of the Scream franchise is on the way.

Hayden Panettiere, who starred in 2011’s Scream 4, is also reprising her role for the blood-soaked sequel, while primary Scream cast member Courtney Cox has also confirmed her return as Gale Weathers.

However, one core cast member won’t be reprising her role in Scream 6.

Neve Campbell, who has played lead character Sidney Prescott in all five previous entries in the horror franchise, most recently in Scream 5, has dropped out of the forthcoming Scream sequel over a pay dispute. Read more on the cast below.

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are back as writers, while Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett return as directors.

"This movie has to be willing to risk it all in order to subvert all of those expectations," Gillett previously told Empire about Scream 6. "And we're so far down the rabbit hole of Scream movies, that it's all up for grabs at this point." Read on for everything you need to know about Scream 6. Scream 6 release date

Scream 3

Scream 6 is currently scheduled to hit cinemas on 31st March, 2023.

This means the movie is set to be released a little more than 14 months after Scream 5, which landed in cinemas on 14th January 2022.

It was confirmed in February 2022 that a new Scream movie would be going ahead, with studios Paramount and Spyglass announcing at the time: "We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film.

“We can't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence [directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett], writers Jamie [Vanderbilt] and Guy [Busick] and Project X [Entertainment] have in store for our Woodsboro family."

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett added: "Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators – and in the lineage Wes [Craven] and Kevin [Williamson] so expertly built – has been the thrill of a lifetime and we're so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life."

In March 2022, Courteney Cox not only announced her return for Scream 6, but also revealed that filming was set to kick off in June 2022.

"I got the script yesterday," she told Entertainment Online. "I haven't read it yet, I just got it […] I'm excited to read it, and I know they're gonna start filming I think in June, in Canada. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything.

"Let me tell you the killer!" she went on to joke.

Scream 6 cast

David Arquette plays Dewey Riley in Scream 5 Paramount Pictures/YouTube

As detailed above, Melissa Berrera's Sam Carpenter, Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy Meeks-Martin, Mason Gooding's Chad Meeks-Martin and Jenna Ortega's Tara Carpenter – who all survived Scream 5 – are all set to return once again and face the killer known as Ghostface (with Roger L. Jackson returning as the sinister voice) in the next chapter.

Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding) has joined the cast of Scream 6, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to Mulroney and the four leads from Scream 5, the slasher sequel is also set to include actress Hayden Panettiere, who starred in 2011’s Scream 4 as Kirby Reed.

As mentioned above, legacy Scream cast member Courtney Cox has also confirmed her return as Gale Weathers.

Neve Campbell in Scream 5 Paramount Pictures/YouTube

Neve Campbell, meanwhile, has said she won't be returning for the sequel after a pay dispute.

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film.” Campbell said in a statement to Variety. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

She continued: “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

It’s not looking so good for primary Scream cast member David Arquette either, after his character Dewey Riley was brutally murdered by Ghostface in Scream 5.

Scream fans will remember that Riley wasn't the only returning Scream character to meet a grisly end in Scream 5, with Marley Shelton’s Judy Hicks killed off along with her son Wes, played by Dylan Minnette.

Sonia Ammar's Liv McKenzie, Kyle Gallner's Vince Schneide, Jack Quaid's Richie Kirsch and Mikey Madison's Amber Freeman were also killed off.

Scream 6 plot

Neve Campbell in Scream 5 Paramount Pictures

According to The Hollywood Reporter a brief plot synopsis teases that the movie "continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter".

While the details are largely being kept under wraps, it seems likely then that the upcoming instalment will follow the four confirmed cast members Ortega, Barrera, Gooding, and Brown, as they flee Woodsboro in the hopes of a fresh start.

Sadly, this being a Scream sequel, their hopes of a peaceful existence seem unlikely.

Cox previously heaped praise on the script for Scream 6, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I don't know about contracts and where things are, but I'll tell you in the script — it's a really good one."

She added: "You actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I'm not gonna say anything."

The Scream franchise is known for providing meta commentary based on the tropes of the horror genre, which often means subverting viewers’ expectations.

Speaking about how Scream 6 will have to go further down a meta horror rabbit role than ever before, Gillett previously told Empire: "This movie has to be willing to risk it all in order to subvert all of those expectations. And we're so far down the rabbit hole of Scream movies, that it's all up for grabs at this point."

Is there a trailer for Scream 6?

Unfortunately, there isn't a trailer for Scream 6 yet, given that filming on the movie is yet to kick off.

But watch this space!

Scream 6 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 31st March, 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.