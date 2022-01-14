Who dies in Scream 5? Every character death in order

The production seemingly scoured the world of television for their updated roster, enlisting the likes of Jane the Virgin ‘s Jenna Ortega, Love, Victor ‘s Mason Gooding and 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette.

The Scream franchise is back to its former glory with this month’s revival, which reunites several members of the original cast as well as introducing a host of new faces to the blood-soaked saga.

Alongside them are franchise stalwarts Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette as Sidney, Gale and Dewey, the most elusive targets of the various Ghostface killers.

As you would expect from a Scream movie, there are plenty of gruesome kills to gawp at and this time truly no one is safe from the cloaked figure stalking Woodsboro.

Read on for your guide to all the character deaths in Scream (2022), but be warned that full spoilers follow for the latest movie in the franchise.

Vince Schneider (Kyle Gallner)

This latest Scream movie marks the first time that the victim of the opening scene actually survives their encounter with Ghostface, meaning the first death comes a little later on than usual.

The victim is abusive ex-boyfriend Vince Schneider, who only makes a couple of brief appearances before meeting his gruesome end, making him the most disposable character in the film.

His final scene does include a fun Easter egg for fans though, as Nick Cave’s Red Right Hand is playing in the car moments before his demise; the song that served as the main theme for the original Scream trilogy.

Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton)

High schooler Wes Hicks is assured by his friends that the Ghostface killer will not come after his mother, as she is only depicted in the “inferior” sequels to the Stab movies – but that proves fatally inaccurate.

Sheriff Hicks, who made her debut in Scream 4 and is the first sequel character to appear in more than one film, is on her way to pick-up takeout when she gets a call from the mystery murderer.

The voice on the line threatens to kill her son, who she left home alone, prompting Judy to rush back and run to the door, where she is gutted before she can warn him of the impending danger.

Wes Hicks (Dylan Minnette)

Sadly, Wes doesn’t survive much longer than his mother.

He is first targeted by Woodsboro’s notorious murderer after stepping into the shower, with the implication being that an homage to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho could be on the cards.

Instead, he is picked off shortly after returning downstairs, with Ghostface suddenly emerging from behind a door after a couple of fake-outs from mischievous directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Dewey Riley (David Arquette)

Here is the one that is sure to get fans talking. After a 25-year battle with various Ghostface copycats, David Arquette’s Dewey bows out of the Scream franchise with this fifth instalment.

The film lulls you into a false sense of security after Dewey is almost stabbed in a close-quarters scrap with the killer, only to exclaim “not today” before shooting his assailant several times in the chest.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a slasher flick without some utterly foolish decisions and what happens next can be ranked among the biggest facepalms this franchise has ever seen.

Dewey sends his allies away to safety, leaving him alone with the attacker he believes to be dead, cautiously approaching to put a bullet in his head.

Alas, it is revealed Ghostface was wearing a bulletproof vest, jumping back to life to brutally murder the retired cop, describing the experience of killing him as “an honour”.

Liv McKenzie (Sonia Ben Ammar)

Every Scream movie has to end with a poorly timed party that devolves into a bloodbath, with Woodsboro High student Liv being the first fatality of the night.

She is one of the last people left at the house after it is evacuated and is briefly suspected of being the killer, until Amber outs herself as the culprit by shooting her friend in the head.

Amber Freeman (Mikey Madison)

Indeed, Amber Freeman is revealed as the first of this film’s Ghostface killers, as well as the one who murdered franchise favourite Dewey.

For a moment it looks as if she might actually kill both Sidney and Gale too, but the tables turn on her in spectacular fashion in arguably the best death scene of the entire film.

Moments after she rants to Sidney about how it’s time for the original stars to “pass the torch” to a new generation, Gale is able to strike a devastating blow while her attention is diverted – avenging her ex’s tragic death.

Amber stumbles back onto the lit gas hob behind her and catches on fire, prompting Sidney to deliver a killer quip. It’s a glorious scene and we are certainly not doing justice to it here.

Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid)

The final reveal of the film is that Jack Quaid’s Richie Kirsch is Amber’s accomplice, who had wormed his way into the life of Sam Carpenter after discovering that she is the illegitimate daughter of Billy Loomis.

He explodes into an extended rant about how toxic fans deserve more respect and an ending that they approve of, which might hit close to home for anyone exhausted by the discourse around such projects as The Last Jedi and The Snyder Cut.

Ultimately, Amber gets the drop on him and stabs him repeatedly in the chest, in doing so creating a new rule for the Scream franchise: “Don’t f**k with the daughter of a serial killer”.

A bloodied and beaten Richie whimpers: “What about my ending?”

To which Sam replies: “Here it comes,” before slashing his throat open.

Scream is out now in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.