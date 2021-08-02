Love, Victor season 3: release date, cast, trailer and latest news

Love, Victor has officially been renewed for a third season on Hulu and Star on Disney Plus, which will continue to follow the journey of LGBTQ+ high schooler Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino).

In the United States, the entirety of season two dropped at once and fans quickly binged through them, but here in the UK, the latest episodes are still rolling out weekly, with the finale due on Friday 20th August.

If you don’t want any spoilers about what awaits, beware that this page does contain some details about what the next chapter could have in store for Victor, after a second season packed with shocking twists.

Read on for all the details on Love, Victor season three, including release date, cast, trailer and more.

Love, Victor season 3 release date

It’s official: Love, Victor is returning for a third season on Hulu and Star on Disney Plus. The news was confirmed via social media in July 2021, but the streamer didn’t give a specific release date beyond 2022.

However, given that the first two seasons both launched in mid-June, which is also recognised as Pride Month, it stands to reason that the show will be aiming to hold onto that slot in the calendar for its third run.

Love, Victor season 3 cast

Hulu is yet to confirm a full cast list for Love, Victor season three, but it’s expected that all of the show’s main players will return, including Michael Cimino in the title role of Victor Salazar.

George Sear (Alex Rider) co-stars as boyfriend Benji Campbell, although the future of their relationship has been called into question by the recent finale.

Indeed, the season two ending packed a killer cliffhanger in which Victor turned up at somebody’s door, but it’s unknown whether he’s dropping by on Benji or new crush, Rahim – played by Anthony Keyvan, who is sure to reprise the role.

The Love, Victor cast also includes James Martinez and Ana Ortiz as Victor’s parents, Armando and Isabel, as well as Isabella Ferreira and Mateo Fernandez as siblings Pilar and Adrian.

Meanwhile, Victor’s classmates include Anthony Turpel as socially awkward Felix, Bebe Wood as stylish Lake Meriwether, Rachel Hilson as kind-hearted Mia Brooks and Mason Gooding as popular jock Andrew.

Love, Victor season 3 trailer

There’s no trailer for Love, Victor season three just yet, but Hulu did release a compilation of key scenes from season two when the renewal was announced.

Star Michael Cimino re-shared the clip on Instagram with the caption: “I GUESS WE WILL FIND OUT WHO’S ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE DOOR”.

The comment references the dramatic season two finale, which sees Victor decide whether to continue his relationship with Benji or start something new with Rahim.

Love, Victor is available to stream via Star on Disney Plus.