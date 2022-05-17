The show's first season has already proved to be a hit, climbing to number one on the Netflix top 10 within its first week of release. You can read our review here .

Netflix legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer has seen Michael Connelly's character brought back to our screens for the first time since Matthew McConaughey's 2011 film.

Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell and Jazz Raycole amongst others, the ending of the first season leaves plenty of places for the series to go in a second season.

But has the show already been renewed? Read on for everything you need to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 2.

Has The Lincoln Lawyer been renewed by Netflix?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller with Jazz Raycole as Izzy in The Lincoln Lawyer. Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer hasn't been renewed for season 2 just yet, but with the series currently at number one on Netflix UK's top 10, we'd hope we should have some news sooner rather than later.

The show also has a wealth of material to work from, with Haller having had a central role in six of Michael Connelly's books. The first season mostly adapts the second book, The Brass Verdict, but whether season 2 would adapt the third book in the series, The Reversal, remains to be seen.

When would a second season of The Lincoln Lawyer be released?

As the show hasn't been renewed yet it's difficult for us to say when we'd be likely to see it return for a second season on Netflix.

However, if it follows a standard release pattern and aims to air a new season each year, we could expect it to drop around one year from now, so in Spring/Summer 2023. We'll keep this page updated with any developments.

The Lincoln Lawyer cast: Who would return for season 2?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Becki Newton as Lorna and Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson in The Lincoln Lawyer Lara Solanki/Netflix

We would expect all of The Lincoln Lawyer cast from the show's first season to return including Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson and Jazz Raycole as Izzy. Here's a list of the lead cast members we'd expect to return for season 2:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Becki Newton as Lorna

Jazz Raycole as Izzy

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Is there a trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2?

There isn't a trailer yet but we'll keep this page updated as soon as we have any news or when a trailer drops. In the meantime you can rewatch the season 1 trailer, to remind yourself of all your favourite moments from the series so far, here:

The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. You can buy Michael Connelly's The Brass Verdict on Amazon here. Visit our TV Guide to discover what else you can watch tonight, or find all the latest news on our Drama hub.