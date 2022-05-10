The Lincoln Lawyer release date: Cast, trailer and latest news
Michael Connelly's defence attorney Mickey Haller is back in action.
When it comes to adaptations of Michael Connelly's books, Harry Bosch has had the most prominent role in recent years, due to Amazon Prime Video series Bosch. In comparison, Mickey Haller hasn't been seen on screen since 2011's film The Lincoln Lawyer, starring Matthew McConaughey.
Now, he's about to get his time in the spotlight once again, as new Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer adapts Connelly's novel The Brass Verdict.
The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mickey Haller and Neve Campbell, and comes from Nine Perfect Strangers and Anatomy of a Scandal creator David E Kelley.
Read on for everything you need to know about The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix.
When will The Lincoln Lawyer be on Netflix?
All 10 episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer will release on Netflix on 13th May 2022, meaning there's only a matter of days to go.
What is The Lincoln Lawyer about?
The official synopsis for the series reads: "When his former law partner is killed, Mickey Haller is left to take over the firm, including a high-profile murder trial.
"With the biggest case he's ever had to tackle out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, Mickey discovers there may be more at stake than he thought."
Is this a follow-up to Matthew McConaughey film?
This series is an adaptation of the second novel in Michael Connelly's Mickey Haller series, The Brass Verdict, which follows The Lincoln Lawyer, the novel on which the 2011 film starring Matthew McConaughey has based. However, they are not in any way linked, and are separate adaptations.
This series also shares a link with Amazon Prime Video series Bosch, which is based on a different set of novels by Michael Connelly centred around Harry Bosch, who in the books is Haller's half brother. However, Connelly has confirmed there won't be a crossover between the two shows.
Who's in the cast for The Lincoln Lawyer?
The cast is led by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Murder on the Orient Express), who plays Mickey Haller, alongside Neve Campbell (Scream) and Becki Newton (How I Met Your Mother). The full cast list for the series is as follows:
- Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller
- Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson
- Becki Newton as Lorna
- Jazz Raycole as Izzy
- Angus Sampson as Cisco
- Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliott
- Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs
- LisaGay Hamilton as Judge Mary Holder
- Jamie McShane as Detective Lee Lankford
- Reggie Lee as Angelo Soto
- Krista Warner as Hayley Haller
Is there a trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer?
There is and you can watch it right here, now.
The Lincoln Lawyer will be available on Netflix from 13th May 2022. Visit our TV Guide to discover what else you can watch tonight, or find all the latest news on our Drama hub.
