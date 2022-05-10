Now, he's about to get his time in the spotlight once again, as new Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer adapts Connelly's novel The Brass Verdict.

When it comes to adaptations of Michael Connelly's books, Harry Bosch has had the most prominent role in recent years, due to Amazon Prime Video series Bosch. In comparison, Mickey Haller hasn't been seen on screen since 2011's film The Lincoln Lawyer, starring Matthew McConaughey.

The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mickey Haller and Neve Campbell, and comes from Nine Perfect Strangers and Anatomy of a Scandal creator David E Kelley.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix.

When will The Lincoln Lawyer be on Netflix?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller and Becki Newton as Lorna in The Lincoln Lawyer Lara Solanki/Netflix

All 10 episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer will release on Netflix on 13th May 2022, meaning there's only a matter of days to go.

What is The Lincoln Lawyer about?

The official synopsis for the series reads: "When his former law partner is killed, Mickey Haller is left to take over the firm, including a high-profile murder trial.

"With the biggest case he's ever had to tackle out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, Mickey discovers there may be more at stake than he thought."

Is this a follow-up to Matthew McConaughey film?

This series is an adaptation of the second novel in Michael Connelly's Mickey Haller series, The Brass Verdict, which follows The Lincoln Lawyer, the novel on which the 2011 film starring Matthew McConaughey has based. However, they are not in any way linked, and are separate adaptations.

This series also shares a link with Amazon Prime Video series Bosch, which is based on a different set of novels by Michael Connelly centred around Harry Bosch, who in the books is Haller's half brother. However, Connelly has confirmed there won't be a crossover between the two shows.

Who's in the cast for The Lincoln Lawyer?

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson in The Lincoln Lawyer Lara Solanki/Netflix

The cast is led by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Murder on the Orient Express), who plays Mickey Haller, alongside Neve Campbell (Scream) and Becki Newton (How I Met Your Mother). The full cast list for the series is as follows:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Becki Newton as Lorna

Jazz Raycole as Izzy

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliott

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs

LisaGay Hamilton as Judge Mary Holder

Jamie McShane as Detective Lee Lankford

Reggie Lee as Angelo Soto

Krista Warner as Hayley Haller

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer?

There is and you can watch it right here, now.

Advertisement

The Lincoln Lawyer will be available on Netflix from 13th May 2022. Visit our TV Guide to discover what else you can watch tonight, or find all the latest news on our Drama hub.