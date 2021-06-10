Bosch season 7 release date: When the final season will be on Amazon?

Detective Harry Bosch of the LAPD is back, and he’s got another difficult case to solve in the seven and final season of the Amazon Prime Video drama.

Advertisement

Here’s what we know so far.

Bosch season 7 release date

Bosch season seven will be released on Friday 25th June 2021, with all eight episodes available immediately on Amazon Prime Video.

Is this the last season of Bosch?

Yes! This will be the final season of Bosch, with the drama coming to an end after seven seasons.

However, it’s not actually the end of the story as a whole – because a spin-off has already been confirmed. The drama will be made by IMDb TV, “Amazon’s premium free streaming service,” who “will begin production on the new Bosch spin-off series later this year” (2021).

The IMDb spin-off is does not yet have a title, but we do know that it will star Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz.”

And Welliver told EW how he views this “spin-off”, which starts filming in mid-June: “I shudder to call it a spin-off because it’s really not; it’s just the continuing saga of Harry Bosch. He’s in a different place, but it’s a continuation… A lot is revealed toward the end of this final season of Bosch — I do air quotes on that, ‘final season’ — which lays the foundation for where we will find these three characters as we open the new show.”

Bosch season 7 cast: Who is returning?

As ever, Titus Welliver leads the cast as homicide Detective Harry Bosch. The actor’s other credits include Nova Vita, Castlevania, Suits, and The Town.

He is joined by Jamie Hector as Detective Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick as Chief Irvin Irving.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What will happen in Bosch season 7?

Bosch is based on the series of novels by Michael Connelly, which he has been writing since 1992 (and which number more than 20). Season seven is adapted from Connelly’s 2014 novel The Burning Room, which was inspired by a real arson case.

As Amazon explains: “The seventh and final season of Prime Video’s Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto centre stage: ‘Everybody counts or nobody counts.’ When a 10-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a gruelling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.”

Detective Bosch is determined to solve the case and bring down the bad guys who killed five victims in the arson attack, including the 10-year-old girl – but as he works the case, he soon realises there is something more sinister going on.

Meanwhile, his partner J Edgar (Jamie Hector) is spiralling after his showdown with Jacques Avril in season six. This strains but deepens Bosch and Edgar’s relationship, as Welliver told EW: “I think that will be the big payoff, to see how they work their way through it, unpack that, and it’s a lot of stuff. You know, while there is a healthy dose of action and things going on, I always feel like [Bosch] comes down to stories about people, and the fragility of human nature.”

Season seven will also see Bosch’s daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) working on a high-profile and risky case alongside powerhouse attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers).

Bosch season 7 trailer

Take a look at the full trailer for Bosch season seven, here:

Advertisement

Bosch season 7 will be available on Amazon Prime Video from 25th June. While you’re waiting, take a look at our TV guide, or check out the rest of our Drama coverage.