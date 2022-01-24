The hotly-anticipated spin-off, coming to our screens courtesy of How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, has already launched on Hulu in the US and will soon land on Disney Plus in the UK.

Hilary Duff has an important story to tell in the new Hulu/Disney Plus series How I Met Your Father.

How I Met Your Father follows a young woman called Sophie (Duff) exploring her love life in the past as a future version of her relays the story of how she met the father of her son to her son himself.

However, while the spin-off follows a similar format to the original series, the team behind How I Met Your Father are keen to make clear the series isn’t a remake, but rather a sequel set in the same fictional version of New York.

"People keep referring to the show as a 'reboot', and it's not a reboot," executive producer Isaac Aptaker explained to E! News.

"It's set in the world of the previous show, but it's really its own thing. That said, we love How I Met Your Mother," he added. "There are going to be lots of little rewards for people who love the original if they stick with us."

Here is all you need to know about How I Met Your Father including the Disney Plus UK release date, and latest cast and trailer information.

How I Met Your Father release date– how to watch in the UK

Francia Raisa in How I Met Your Father (Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

CONFIRMED: How I Met Your Father will be released in the UK on Disney Plus on 9th March 2022. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Fans in the US were able to watch the new series a little earlier, with the show landing on Hulu in the US on the 18th January 2022.

How I Met Your Father cast

Lizzie Maguire legend Hilary Duff will portray the lead character Sophie, who is navigating life and love in 2021.

Private Practice star Chris Lowell plays the male lead of the show, Jesse, and is a teacher.

The rest of the main cast are friends of Sophie and Jesse in the form of Ellen (Tien Tran), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Sid (Suraj Sharma).

Also starring in recurring roles are Josh Peck as Drew, the vice-principal of Jesse’s school, and Ashley Reyes as career-woman Hannah who is also Sid’s long-distance girlfriend.

Finally, Daniel Augustin portrays the recurring character Ian, a Tinder date of Sophie’s who she meets in person for the first time.

Who is Kim Cattrall playing in How I Met Your Father?

Kim Cattrall as Future Sophie in How I Met Your Father

Sex and the City icon Kim Cattrall has joined How I Met Your Father in a key role.

The actress, best known for playing Samantha Jones in SATC, will portray an older version of Hilary Duff’s Sophie.

Cattrall is visible in the trailer which was released on the 16th December 2021.

The role comes after Cattrall declined to reprise her part as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That.

How I Met Your Father trailer

The trailer for How I Met Your Father was released on the 16th December 2021.

The footage from the comedy spin-off gives fans their first taste of the spin-off to How I Met Your Mother.

It seems a lot of laughs will be had in the new series.

What is How I Met Your Father about?

The official plot synopsis for How I Met Your Father has been released.

It states: “How I Met Your Father is a story that catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

The series sees Sophie tell her son the story of how she met his father.

The trailer teases the dynamics of the group of friends and shows Sophie sharing her story as an older woman too.

How I Met Your Father premieres in the UK on Disney Plus on 9th March 2022.

