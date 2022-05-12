The series tells the story of Mickey Haller, who is left to take over his firm when he former law partner is killed. He has to take on his biggest case yet, a high profile murder trial, and discovers there may be more at stake than he thought.

The latest series from Nine Perfect Strangers and Anatomy of a Scandal creator David E Kelley is The Lincoln Lawyer , an adaptation of Michael Connelly's books that were previously used as the basis for the 2011 Matthew McConaughey film of the same name.

The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, alongside actors including Neve Campbell and Becki Newton.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer Netflix

Who is Mickey Haller? Mickey is an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln SUV. He takes on cases big and small across Los Angeles. He has two ex-wives with whom he is still close and relies on his client-turned-driver Izzy to chauffeur him around.

Where have I seen Manuel Garcia-Rulfo before? Garcia-Rulfo has been in a wide range of hit films, including Murder on the Orient Express, The Magnificent Seven, Widows and Sicario 2: Soldado. He has also had TV roles in shows including Goliath.

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson in The Lincoln Lawyer Lara Solanki/Netflix

Who is Maggie McPherson? Maggie is deputy district attorney, and is also Mickey’s first ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Haley. She deeply believes in the justice system, which occasionally puts her at odds with Mickey’s perspective. The pair got divorced because Mickey lost himself in his work, but there are still sparks between them.

Where have I seen Neve Campbell before? Campbell is perhaps best known for her role as Sidney in the Scream franchise, but is also famous for playing Leann Harvey in House of Cards.

Becki Newton as Lorna

Becki Newton as Lorna in The Lincoln Lawyer. Lara Solanki/Netflix

Who is Lorna? Lorna is Mickey's second ex-wife, as well as his office manager and paralegal of sorts. She's now engaged to Cisco.

Where have I seen Becki Newton before? Newton played Barney's one-time fiancé Quinn in How I Met Your Mother and played Amanda in Ugly Betty.

Jazz Raycole as Izzy

Jazz Raycole as Izzy in The Lincoln Lawyer. Netflix

Who is Izzy? Izzy is originally one of Mickey’s clients, but when she doesn’t have enough money to pay for his services he offers her a job as his personal driver.

Where have I seen Jazz Raycole before? Raycole has had roles in Jericho, The Quad and Everybody Hates Chris amongst other TV projects.

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Angus Sampson as Cisco with Becki Newton as Lorna in The Lincoln Lawyer. Lara Solanki/Netflix

Who is Cisco? Cisco is Mickey’s key investigator and Lorna’s fiancé. He’s a former biker gang member with street smarts and LAPD connections.

Where have I seen Angus Sampson before? Sampson has appeared in the second season of Fargo, Mad Max: Fury Road and Insidious, as well as recently appearing in Taika Waititi's pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death.

Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliot

Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliot in The Lincoln Lawyer. Lara Solanki/Netflix

Who is Trevor Elliot? Trevor is Mickey’s most prominent client, a rich, calculating CEO of a video game company who’s accused of killing his wife and her lover. Trevor is reluctant to hire Mickey, who is also reluctant to take the cast, but they come to an understanding.

Where have I seen Christopher Gorham before? Gorham is best known for his roles in Insatiable, 2 Broke Girls and Ugly Betty.