Goliath season 4: Release date, cast and latest news on Amazon’s legal drama

By: Eammon Jacobs

Advertisement

It’s been two years since Goliath season three ended with Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton) lying face down in a pool of his own blood after being shot by Diana Blackwood (Amy Brenneman). It seemed like he’d pull through, but it’s been a long wait nonetheless. Thankfully, Amazon renewed the intense legal drama for a fourth (and final) season so the show didn’t end on an infuriating cliffhanger.

The show has followed Billy McBride as he tries to battle his own inner demons, eventually trying to take down big companies and public figures which are typically called – you guessed it – Goliaths. Sure, he’s troubled, but he’s seeking redemption by fighting those who exploit everyday citizens for their own commercial gain.

Goliath hasn’t been one of Amazon’s most talked about shows next to the likes of The Boys, Jack Ryan or Bosch – but it’s certainly one that’s struck a chord with audiences thanks to its gripping storytelling and an incredibly talented cast. In fact, when the streaming service announced season four, it admitted that it’s one of the “most popular shows ever on Prime Video”, according to co-head of Amazon Studios Television Vernon Sanders (via Deadline).

That’s largely down to Billy Bob Thornton’s continuously commanding presence on screen, although he’ll certainly have some equally ferocious figures to contend with when season four arrives on the streaming service.

Read on for more details on Goliath season four’s release date, cast and more about the final season of Amazon’s legal drama.

Goliath season 4 release date

Season four was renewed by Amazon shortly after season three arrived on the streaming service, and it will stick to the stereotypical streaming model of releasing the whole season in one go – rather than the traditional weekly release approach. That will likely be seen as a positive by most audiences, since it’s been a two year-long wait to know what happened after that cliffhanger ending in series three.

Season four arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 24th September 2021 – with all eight episodes arriving on the steaming service on the day. Obviously it’s up to fans how quickly they watch the season, but since this is the final outing for Billy McBride, it might be best not to binge it all in one go.

When the renewal news arrived online, showrunner Lawrence Trilling said in a statement, “I’m thrilled we get another season to tell Billy McBride’s story.”

He added: “I’m so grateful to everyone at Amazon for their support of the show. Jennifer, Steve and Geyer have been dream partners, Billy Bob is a constant inspiration, and I’ve been blessed to work with a stellar cast and crew” (via Deadline).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Goliath season 4 cast

Obviously, it wouldn’t be Goliath without Billy Bob Thornton, and he’s set to return for a final time to say goodbye to Billy McBride. He’ll of course be joined by Nina Arianda as Patty Solis-Papagian and Tania Raymonde as his legal assistant Brittany Gold. Diana Hopper will also reprise her role as Billy’s daughter, Denise. And it wouldn’t be a new season of Goliath without William Hurt’s Donald Cooperman.

But there’s a few new faces in the final season, with Whiplash star JK Simmons playing George Stax, the head of a huge pharmaceutical company. Bruce Dern, Jena Malone, Clara Wong, Haley Joel Osment and Brandon Scott will also appear throughout the season.

Goliath season 4 plot

Although Billy took on the Blackwoods and their questionable farming activity in the third series (which led to the death of the stubborn lawyer’s close friend) he paid a high price for his meddling, with Diana Blackwood shooting him with a shotgun in the finale.

When season four picks up, McBride will struggle with chronic pain when he takes on a huge pharmaceutical company run by George Stax (JK Simmons). The official synopsis teases a little more of what to expect, including a big development for Patty’s career – take a look below.

“In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry.

“As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line. In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right.”

Goliath season 4 trailer

Don’t worry, Amazon revealed an action-packed trailer for season four which teases Billy’s fight against the pharmaceutical company. There’s also a shot of JK Simmons’ CEO hurtling around a racetrack, before boxing in his own private ring – just to make sure we know he’s a big deal.

The trailer also points out that the season will take time to develop Billy’s character a little further after everything he’s been through so far. It’s complete with some fiery one-liners from Billy Bob Thornton too, like “I’m in the mood to stick my fist up your a** and pull out billions.” Blimey. Take a look below.

Advertisement

Goliath season 4 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on 24th September. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.