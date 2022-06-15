The Lincoln Lawyer confirmed to return for season 2 on Netflix

The legal drama, adapted from Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name , centres on a criminal lawyer and recovering addict who works for his clients out of a Lincoln Continental instead of an office.

Netflix has confirmed that The Lincoln Lawyer will be back for a second season, with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo reprising his role as Mickey Haller.

The streamer revealed that “LA’s finest lawyer” would be returning for more episodes with a short clip of Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey, sat in the back of his car as he’s driven away.

LA’s finest lawyer is back. The Lincoln Lawyer will return for Season 2 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/9VRKONBzmX — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

Season 2 will be based on the fourth book in Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series – The Fifth Witness – which will be explored over 10 episodes.

As well as Garcia-Rulfo, cast members Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy) and Angus Sampson (Cisco) are set to reprise their roles, while Queen of the South’s Dailyn Rodriguez is joining as a co-showrunner alongside David E Kelley for season 2.

Arriving on Netflix in May, The Lincoln Lawyer shot up the streamer’s Global Top 10 list and had accumulated 260.53 million viewing hours as of 5th June.

The first season was based on Michael Connelly’s The Brass Verdict, following Mickey as he takes on cases both big and small in the huge city of Los Angeles.

You can buy Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer novels on Amazon. The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.

