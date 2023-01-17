The series stars Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi amongst others, and follows gentleman-turned-pirate Stede Bonnet as he crosses paths with the notorious Blackbeard.

Pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death took the US by storm when it first aired last year, and now that it has aired in the UK, fans on this side of the pond have become just as enraptured with it.

The last episode saw things left on an emotional cliffhanger, but will the series be back for more, when would the new episodes be released and who from the cast would be returning?

Read on for everything you need to know about Our Flag Means Death season 2.

Will there be a second season of Our Flag Means Death?

Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) in Our Flag Means Death. Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc/Aaron Epstein

There will! It was announced in June 2022 that the series would return for a second season, with creator David Jenkins saying: "We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans’ open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet.

"Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible."

When will Our Flag Means Death season 2 be released?

Captain Nigel Badminton (Rory Kinnear) in Our Flag Means Death. Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc/Jake Giles Netter

An official release date for Our Flag Means Death season 2 has yet to be revealed. However, we do have some information which we can use to make an informed guess.

Filming wrapped on the second season of Our Flag Means Death in December 2022, with creator David Jenkins posting a picture from the set on Twitter.

This means season 2 could be coming to HBO Max in the US sooner rather than later, perhaps as early as Summer 2023.

However, this doesn't necessarily mean that's when it will debut in the UK. The first season aired in the US in March 2022 before dropping in the UK almost a year later in January 2023. That means we could be waiting a while longer to see the episodes.

We'd imagine a BBC Two release date in late 2023 could be possible, but we'll keep this page updated as and when we get any more concrete information.

Our Flag Means Death cast - who will be back for season 2?

Ivan (Guz Khan), Izzy Hands (Con O'Neill) and Fang (David Fane) in Our Flag Means Death. Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc/Aaron Epstein

The majority of the main cast from Our Flag Means Death will be back for the second season, including Rhys Darby as Stede and Taika Waititi as Blackbeard.

However, one star who won't be back is Guz Khan, who revealed the news in a Twitter post last year.

Here's the full list of the central returning cast for Our Flag Means Death season 2:

Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet

Taika Waititi as Blackbeard/Edward Teach

Ewen Bremner as Nathaniel Buttons

Con O'Neill as Israel 'Izzy' Hands

Joel Fry as Frenchie

Samson Kayo as Oluwande Boodhari

Nathan Foad as Lucius Spriggs

Vico Ortiz as Jim Jimenez

Kristian Nairn as Wee John Feeney

Matthew Maher as Black Pete

David Fane as Fang

Nat Faxon as The Swede

Samba Schutte as Roach

Is there a trailer for Our Flag Means Death season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Our Flag Means Death season 2 just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as and when any new footage gets released.

In the meantime, you can rewatch the BBC version of the trailer for the first season right here now.

Our Flag Means Death season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

