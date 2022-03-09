The 10-part comedy series, created by David Jenkins (TBS sci-fi series People of Earth) stars Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords, Jumanji, Hunt for the Wilderpeople) as Stede Bonnet, a real-life former British army major who acquired himself a ship and took to the seas, where he became known as the "Gentleman Pirate".

TV and film have a long-held fascination with pirates, from Treasure Island to Pirates of the Caribbean, Black Sails to The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!, and we now have a new addition to the cannon with Our Flag Means Death.

In the series, Stede struggles to gain the respect of his crew, but that all looks set to change when he runs into the notorious Captain Blackbeard, who is played by Taika Waititi, who is also an executive producer and directed the pilot.

Aaron Epstein/HBO Max

Read on for everything else you need to know about Our Flag Means Death.

When is the Our Flag Means Death UK release date?

The show made its US premiere on 3rd March on HBO Max, but there's been no word on when or where we'll be able to enjoy it here in the UK.

There's a chance it could find a home on Sky Comedy, or perhaps the BBC will snap it up as they did with the Gossip Girl reboot, which airs on HBO Max across the pond.

As soon as we know more, we'll update this page.

Our Flag Means Death cast: who else stars?

Alongside Darby and Waititi, the cast includes: Rory Kinnear (Years and Years), Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Joel Fry (Cruella), Samson Kayo (Bloods), Con O'Neill (Happy Valley) and Ewan Bremner (Trainspotting).

It also features David Fane (Eagle vs Shark), Vico Ortiz (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Samba Schutte (Sunnyside), Nat Faxon (Friends from College), Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live), Matthew Maher (Mozart in the Jungle) and Nathan Foad (Bloods), among others.

Aaron Epstein/HBO Max

Amazingly, Jemaine Clement doesn't appear to be involved in any capacity, but we wouldn't be surprised if there was a secret cameo in store in season 1 or season 2, if it gets greenlit.

Our Flag Means Death trailer: Where can I watch it?

You can watch the trailer right now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.