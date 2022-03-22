10 best Reese Witherspoon movies

Hollywood icon Reese Witherspoon turns 46 today and, with three decades in the movie business under her belt, there couldn't be a better time to take a trip down her filmography.

From career-making characters like Elle Woods and Annette Hargrove to her award-winning performances in Wild and Walk the Line, there are so many excellent Witherspoon movies to watch but we've picked our 10 favourites for you to start streaming in honour of the Oscar winner's birthday.