10 best Reese Witherspoon movies

Reese Witherspoon's 10 best movies – from Legally Blonde to Wild
Showing items 1 to 10 of 10
Legally Blonde
Comedy starring Reese Witherspoon. Valley girl Elle's life will be perfect with a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Warner before he leaves for university. But Warner's worried that Elle's frivolity will damage his political ambitions and ends the relationship. Determined to prove there's more to her than hair and make-up, the blonde bombshell follows Warner to Harvard.
Walk the Line
Oscar-winning musical biographical drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon. John R Cash emerges from humble farm beginnings to become country-and-western legend Johnny Cash. But the road to stardom for the "Man in Black" is not without hardship and heartbreak, although salvation appears in his dependable soulmate, June Carter.
Cruel Intentions
Contemporary take on the novel Dangerous Liaisons, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon. Modern-day New York: wealthy, spoilt, high-school student Kathryn Merteuil makes a wager with her philandering stepbrother, Sebastian Valmont. If he can seduce their headmaster's chaste daughter, Kathryn will be his for a night. If he fails, she wins his prized sports car.
Election
Satirical comedy starring Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon. Popular student Tracy Flick stands unopposed in the forthcoming elections at her school and looks forward to becoming president of the student government. But a teacher with a long-held grudge against Tracy persuades another student to enter the contest, and things turn really nasty.
Pleasantville
Two modern teenagers are magically transported into a Fifties soap opera. Their presence has an unforeseen effect on the community, introducing passion into a restrained world and gradually replacing black and white with colour. However, some of the population do not take kindly to change. Fantasy, starring Tobey Maguire, Reese Witherspoon, Joan Allen and William H Macy.
Water for Elephants
Period romantic drama starring Robert Pattinson, Reese Witherspoon and Christoph Waltz. Following the death of his parents, medical student Jacob abandons his studies and takes a job as a vet with a circus, where he soon becomes attracted to the tyrannical owner's sultry young wife.
Wild
Biographical drama starring Reese Witherspoon. Grieving from the loss of her mother and following years of personal problems, Cheryl Strayed sets out alone to trek over a thousand miles along the Pacific Coast Trail in an effort to exorcise her demons. It's an arduous undertaking that could make her or finally break her.
American Psycho
Satirical black comedy, based on the controversial bestseller by Bret Easton Ellis, starring Christian Bale. 1980s America: corporate executive Patrick Bateman is wealthy, handsome and narcissistic. He has the latest designer clothes, a pristine apartment and the obligatory perfect girlfriend. However, he also likes to kill...
Just like Heaven
Romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo. After a fatal road accident, workaholic doctor Elizabeth Masterson wakes up in her own San Francisco apartment as a ghost, and resents the presence of its troubled new tenant David. But the pair may have far more in common than they think...
Sing
Animated comedy musical featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson and Reese Witherspoon. Buster Moon, the koala owner of a failing theatre, decides to hold a talent show to save it. However, a printing error adds two zeroes to the $1,000 prize, resulting in a stampede of contestants - and a big headache for Buster.