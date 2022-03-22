The Radio Times logo
We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Reese Witherspoon's 10 best movies – from Legally Blonde to Wild

With the film star celebrating her 46th birthday today, we've listed a few of her best performances.

Reese Witherspoon
By
Published: Tuesday, 22nd March 2022 at 7:00 am
10 items

Hollywood icon Reese Witherspoon turns 46 today and, with three decades in the movie business under her belt, there couldn't be a better time to take a trip down her filmography.

From career-making characters like Elle Woods and Annette Hargrove to her award-winning performances in Wild and Walk the Line, there are so many excellent Witherspoon movies to watch but we've picked our 10 favourites for you to start streaming in honour of the Oscar winner's birthday.

Read on for the 10 best films starring Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon.

Want to check out our picks for a few other celebrities? You can read our best film lists for Bruce Willis, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman and other stars.

10 best Reese Witherspoon movies

Showing items 1 to 10 of 10

  • Legally Blonde

    Comedy starring Reese Witherspoon. Valley girl Elle's life will be perfect with a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Warner before he leaves for university. But Warner's worried that Elle's frivolity will damage his political ambitions and ends the relationship. Determined to prove there's more to her than hair and make-up, the blonde bombshell follows Warner to Harvard.

    Sky Store
    +6 more

  • Walk the Line

    Oscar-winning musical biographical drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon. John R Cash emerges from humble farm beginnings to become country-and-western legend Johnny Cash. But the road to stardom for the "Man in Black" is not without hardship and heartbreak, although salvation appears in his dependable soulmate, June Carter.

    Disney+
    +6 more

  • Cruel Intentions

    Contemporary take on the novel Dangerous Liaisons, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon. Modern-day New York: wealthy, spoilt, high-school student Kathryn Merteuil makes a wager with her philandering stepbrother, Sebastian Valmont. If he can seduce their headmaster's chaste daughter, Kathryn will be his for a night. If he fails, she wins his prized sports car.

    Amazon Prime Video
    +1 more

  • Election

    Satirical comedy starring Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon. Popular student Tracy Flick stands unopposed in the forthcoming elections at her school and looks forward to becoming president of the student government. But a teacher with a long-held grudge against Tracy persuades another student to enter the contest, and things turn really nasty.

    Sky Store
    +5 more

  • Pleasantville

    Two modern teenagers are magically transported into a Fifties soap opera. Their presence has an unforeseen effect on the community, introducing passion into a restrained world and gradually replacing black and white with colour. However, some of the population do not take kindly to change. Fantasy, starring Tobey Maguire, Reese Witherspoon, Joan Allen and William H Macy.

    Sky Store
    +2 more

  • Water for Elephants

    Period romantic drama starring Robert Pattinson, Reese Witherspoon and Christoph Waltz. Following the death of his parents, medical student Jacob abandons his studies and takes a job as a vet with a circus, where he soon becomes attracted to the tyrannical owner's sultry young wife.

    Disney+
    +4 more

  • Wild

    Biographical drama starring Reese Witherspoon. Grieving from the loss of her mother and following years of personal problems, Cheryl Strayed sets out alone to trek over a thousand miles along the Pacific Coast Trail in an effort to exorcise her demons. It's an arduous undertaking that could make her or finally break her.

    Sky Store
    +3 more

  • American Psycho

    Satirical black comedy, based on the controversial bestseller by Bret Easton Ellis, starring Christian Bale. 1980s America: corporate executive Patrick Bateman is wealthy, handsome and narcissistic. He has the latest designer clothes, a pristine apartment and the obligatory perfect girlfriend. However, he also likes to kill...

    Sky Store
    +4 more

  • Just like Heaven

    Romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo. After a fatal road accident, workaholic doctor Elizabeth Masterson wakes up in her own San Francisco apartment as a ghost, and resents the presence of its troubled new tenant David. But the pair may have far more in common than they think...

    Sky Store
    +3 more

  • Sing

    Animated comedy musical featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson and Reese Witherspoon. Buster Moon, the koala owner of a failing theatre, decides to hold a talent show to save it. However, a printing error adds two zeroes to the $1,000 prize, resulting in a stampede of contestants - and a big headache for Buster.

    Sky Store
    +5 more
See more Reese Witherspoon's 10 best movies – from Legally Blonde to Wild
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content