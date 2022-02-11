One of the first films in which JenAn takes on a starring role, Picture Perfect is a romcom that lay down the groundwork for classics like The Proposal, What Happens in Vegas, Just Go with It (also on this list) and other films based on the 'two strangers fall in love whilst pretending to be together' trope.

The 1997 film follows advertising executive Kate (Aniston) who tells her boss she's engaged to Nick (Jay Mohr), a videographer she's stood next to in a picture taken at her friend's wedding, in order to secure a promotion. However, when Nick ends up in the newspaper after saving a girl from a fire, Kate is asked to bring him to dinner with her boss – and so Kate sets about tracking Nick down and convincing him to go along with her plan.

A light comedy that pulls at your heartstrings, Picture Perfect catches Aniston in her mid-Friends swing.