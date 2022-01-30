The former Peep Show star has produced a number of terrific performances in both film and television – and is perhaps still most famous for her acclaimed roles in shows such as Broadchurch, The Crown and Landscapers – but we're just focusing on her big-screen work here.

Over the last decade or so, Olivia Colman has steadily become one of the most reliable screen performers working today.

And there's certainly plenty to enjoy on that front: from her outstanding work in Paddy Considine's superb 2011 drama Tyrannosaur to her Academy Award-winning performance as Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos' unorthodox period drama The Favourite, Colman has put in some of the finest film acting displays of recent years.

She is also hotly tipped to pick up another Oscar nomination this year for her lead performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter – her third in total following her supporting nod for The Father last year – so now is a better time than ever to look back at some of her finest work.

Here are all of Olivia Colman's best films, as chosen by RadioTimes.com.

Olivia Colman's 10 best movies