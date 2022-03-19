10 best Bruce Willis films – from Die Hard to The Sixth Sense
Showing items 1 to 10 of 10
Die Hard
- Action
- Thriller
- 1988
- John McTiernan
- 126 mins
- 18
Summary:
Action thriller starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman. New York cop John McClane gets caught up in a terrorist plot after arriving in Los Angeles to spend Christmas with his estranged wife Holly and his two children. When Holly is taken hostage in the offices of the Japanese corporation she works for, McClane launches a daring rescue attempt.How to watch
The film that made him an action icon.:
Frequently named as one of the best action films ever made, Die Hard is the one that started it all for Bruce Willis. The actor plays everyman John McClane, a detective for the NYPD who is unexpectedly drawn into a deadly hostage situation on Christmas Eve. Trapped inside skyscraper Nakatomi Plaza, he's tasked with dispatching a number of hired goons on his way to a confrontation with mastermind Hans Gruber (played masterfully by the late Alan Rickman).
There's a reason why Die Hard has stood the test of time in a way many action films haven't. The ambitious sequences orchestrated for this film remain as pulse-pounding as ever, but the strong character work is also a refreshing change of pace for a genre that can sometimes be too focused on explosions. Willis and Rickman are both excellent as the endearing underdog and his cunning rival, aided by a sharp script that finds room for witty jokes in its grounded tale of survival.
Death Becomes Her
- Comedy
- Fantasy
- 1992
- Robert Zemeckis
- 99 mins
- PG
Summary:
Black comedy starring Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis and Goldie Hawn. In the 14 years since actress Madeline Ashton stole writer Helen Sharp's fiancé, time has not been kind. When Helen reappears on the scene, seemingly untouched by the passing years, Madeline feels compelled to seek help, but she soon finds that the price of beauty is more than merely financial.How to watch
Willis excels in an off-type role in this star-studded dark comedy.:
Willis cut his teeth on the hit US sitcom Moonlighting, so it should come as no surprise that he does a sterling job in this darkly comedic fantasy. The film explores the feud between actress Madeline Ashton (Meryl Streep) and writer Helen Sharp (Goldie Hawn), which takes a turn for the macabre when the former drinks a potion that grants her eternal life. Willis plays mild-mannered plastic surgeon Dr Ernest Menville, who proves an easily manipulated pawn for both women as the story unfolds.
Death Becomes Her holds a rather unique place in the actor's filmography, marking one of the few occasions where he doesn't adopt his typical 'tough guy' persona. It's a pleasure to see him out of his comfort zone and playing off such an accomplished cast, with Streep and Hawn on top form opposite co-star Isabella Rossellini. Director Robert Zemeckis (of Back to the Future fame) also earned acclaim for his groundbreaking visual effects, which remain gleefully grotesque to this very day.
Pulp Fiction
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 1994
- Quentin Tarantino
- 154 mins
- 18
Summary:
Quentin Tarantino's award-winning, multi-stranded crime drama, starring John Travolta, Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman. Downtown LA: lovebirds Honey Bunny and Pumpkin plan to hold up a diner. Washed-up boxer Butch is paid to throw his last fight, but has other ideas. "Fixer" the Wolf has to get hitmen Vincent and Jules out of a sticky situation. And Vincent is nervous when he has to escort his boss's wife for the night - with good reason.How to watch
Quentin Tarantino's ensemble flick is legendary.:
Willis teamed up with acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for this star-studded ensemble piece, which is arguably one of the most lauded films of all time. It includes a number of dramatic vignettes, some of which overlap as the stories unfold, with Willis taking the role of a boxer on the run after double-crossing a dangerous crime boss (played by Mission: Impossible star Ving Rhames).
Though hard to believe now, the actor was considered to be taking a big risk when he signed on for Pulp Fiction, which was a lower-profile project for the swiftly rising star. Fortunately, it paid dividends as the unconventional flick proved a box office hit and awards favourite, although it was John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and Tarantino himself who came away with the most nominations.
Twelve Monkeys
- Sci-fi
- Mystery
- 1995
- Terry Gilliam
- 129 mins
- 15
Summary:
Futuristic thriller starring Bruce Willis and Madeleine Stowe. The year 2035: an unknown virus has wiped out most of humanity and the few survivors live in a grim subterranean city beneath Philadelphia. Haunted by a vision from the past, convict James Cole is "volunteered" to travel back in time to 1996 to discover the origin of the epidemic. But Cole is transported to the wrong year and is soon arrested as a madman.How to watch
Mind-bending time travel flick from Terry Gilliam.:
Following collaborations with Zemeckis and Tarantino, Willis then teamed with a third prolific director, Monty Python alum Terry Gilliam, for sci-fi thriller Twelve Monkeys. In a change from those earlier two efforts, Willis is front and centre here, taking the lead role as a convict who volunteers to be sent back in time in search of a way to prevent an extinction-level event for the human race.
Once again, he's supported by a stellar cast that includes Brad Pitt, Madeleine Stowe and Christopher Plummer, while the film's bleak dystopian future is impressively well-realised by Gilliam, making the it an intense and atmospheric watch. Some viewers found the plot to be a tad confusing – and as with any time travel story, it's easy to nitpick things – but those partial to some mind-bending sci-fi will find a lot to love here.
The Fifth Element
- Action
- Drama
- 1997
- Luc Besson
- 121 mins
- PG
Summary:
Science-fiction action adventure set in 23rd-century New York, starring Bruce Willis and Gary Oldman. When a mysterious female humanoid crash-lands in Korben Dallas's cab, he becomes drawn into a race to save Earth from an approaching evil force.How to watch
Milla Jovovich co-stars in this eccentric sci-fi epic. :
Willis sticks to the sci-fi genre for this next recommendation, but the eccentric future presented by The Fifth Element really couldn't be more different to the dour dystopia of Twelve Monkeys. Visionary director Luc Besson collaborated with influential French artists Jean Giraud and Jean-Claude Mézières to craft the aesthetic of his distant future Earth, which becomes the target of an evil entity long-prophesied to return.
Our man Bruce plays Korben Dallas, a taxi driver who is unexpectedly drawn into the matter when the mysterious Leeloo (played by Resident Evil's Milla Jovovich) crash lands in his cab. What follows is a whimsical adventure brimming with charm and an off-beat style that sets it far apart from the less ambitious offerings frequently churned out by Hollywood. Gary Oldman co-stars in a delightful villainous role.
The Sixth Sense
- Mystery
- Thriller
- 1999
- M Night Shyamalan
- 102 mins
- 15
Summary:
Supernatural drama starring Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment. On the same night that he receives an award for his achievements, child psychologist Malcolm Crowe is injured after a confrontation with disturbed ex-patient Vincent Gray. Nevertheless, several months later he decides to take on the case of a nine-year-old boy, who claims he can see dead people, just as Gray had done.How to watch
This chiller put M. Night Shyamalan on the map. :
The Sixth Sense became a box office juggernaut on the back of its mind-blowing twist ending which chances are, you've had spoiled for you by now (on the off chance you haven't, we won't disclose it here). However, even if you know what's coming, the film remains a gripping watch as child psychologist Malcolm Crowe (Willis) attempts to get through to a young boy who claims he can see dead people.
Indeed, while this was a major win for Willis, the movie star was ultimately overshadowed here by newcomer Haley Joel Osment, who scored an Academy Award nomination at just 11 years old. Writer-director M Night Shymalan was also highly praised, with The Sixth Sense setting the template for almost all of his future efforts, none of which have been able to match the narrative gut-punch that this final act flawlessly delivers.
Unbreakable
- Drama
- Mystery
- 2000
- M Night Shyamalan
- 106 mins
- 12
Summary:
Fantasy drama from the director of The Sixth Sense, starring Bruce Willis and Samuel L Jackson. After surviving a train crash in which all other passengers are killed, David Dunn meets the mysterious Elijah Price who suffers from a bone condition that makes him susceptible to fractures. Obsessed with comic-book lore since childhood, Elijah believes that Dunn is an "unbreakable", a gifted individual who has the ability to survive injury and illness. Is David really a superhero or is there some other bizarre explanation?How to watch
Willis and Shyamalan reunite for this interesting take on superheroes. :
Off the back of their mega-hit The Sixth Sense, which boasts a box office haul of more than $670 million (that's over a billion when adjusted for inflation), Willis and Shyamalan reunited the following year in an attempt to recreate the magic. Alas, Unbreakable isn't quite as strong an effort, but still holds a dear place in the hearts of superhero fans for its novel deconstruction of comic book archetypes.
Willis plays security guard David Dunn, who becomes a person of interest to the eccentric Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) after surviving a horrifying train crash without a scratch. The intense interactions between the two is the highlight here, with their complex relationship being a key focus of the film. Sure enough, Shyamalan sprinkles in some solid surprises along the way, while never losing sight of the emotional core of the story.
Sin City
- Thriller
- Drama
- 2005
- Frank Miller
- 118 mins
- 18
Summary:
Adaptation of Frank Miller's hard-boiled comic book, starring Bruce Willis, Clive Owen and Mickey Rourke. In the ultra-violent metropolis of Basin City, cops, criminals and femmes fatales collide in love, lust or gory conflict. Honest cop Hartigan tries to protect a dancer from a sadistic killer, while ex-con Marv wants revenge for the murder of his sweetheart. Meanwhile, man with a past Dwight finds himself at the centre of a gang war when he tangles with corrupt policeman Jackie Boy.How to watch
Robert Rodriguez helms this stylised comic book adaptation. :
Here we go from a comic book homage to a proper adaptation – and a remarkably faithful one at that. Sin City is instantly recognisable for its stylised black-and-white aesthetic, with flashes of bright colour being used sparingly to emphasise certain characters or items. Similar to Pulp Fiction, the film is comprised of a series of vignettes, with director Robert Rodriguez juggling a star-studded ensemble cast.
Willis plays police officer John Hartigan, who dedicates himself to protecting a young girl from a serial child-killer in one of the film's most gripping storylines. However, as you may have gathered from that brief synopsis, it isn't for the faint-hearted. Indeed, Miller's vision of a city overwhelmed by darkness proved controversial for its violent content, but fans of neo-noir may nevertheless find its slick style irresistible.
Moonrise Kingdom
- Drama
- Comedy
- 2012
- Wes Anderson
- 89 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Coming-of-age drama directed by Wes Anderson and starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis and Bill Murray. Unhappy 12-year-old boy scout Sam Shakusky runs away with bookish Suzy Bishop to live an idyllic life in the New England countryside. Meanwhile, back home, the pair's disappearance throws a group of dysfunctional adults into a panic.How to watch
Willis teams with quirky filmmaker Wes Anderson for this comedy-drama.:
In a somewhat surprising change of pace, Willis added quirky filmmaker Wes Anderson to the list of his collaborators in 2012, when he took a supporting role in comedy-drama Moonrise Kingdom. The coming-of-age flick follows a boy who escapes from a scout camp to spend time with his pen pal, but it isn't long before his absence is noticed – and Captain Sharp (Willis) of the local police makes it his mission to track them both down.
Anderson is known for his distinctive directorial style, which often involves perfectly symmetrical shots and quaint production design, with Moonrise Kingdom being no exception. Seeing Willis against such a wholesome backdrop is rather surreal given the darker projects that preceded this, with many critics hailing his work here as some of the best of his career. Sadly, at the time of writing, it also marks the final time he took such an ambitious gamble.
Looper
- Thriller
- Drama
- 2012
- Rian Johnson
- 113 mins
- 15
Summary:
Sci-fi action thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis. In the year 2074, when the Mob wants to get rid of someone, the target is sent 30 years into the past where hitmen like Joe are waiting to execute the contract and dispose of the body. It's a lucrative business for Joe but when he runs into his older self, he realises his employers want to close the loop for good.How to watch
Willis faces off with a younger version of himself, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.:
Before The Last Jedi turned him into a figure of controversy, director Rian Johnson was earned a legion of fans for crafting this exciting sci-fi thriller. The premise imagines a world in which hitmen are hired to kill targets sent from the future, where new technology has made it nigh-impossible to get away with murder. Part of the lucrative arrangement is accepting that one day they'll have to kill an older version of themselves, thus creating a 'closed loop' that eliminates any risk of being caught.
However, when so-called looper Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is faced with his future self (Willis), he hesitates for a moment – unintentionally giving his counterpart just enough time to escape. It's a cardinal sin that he'll need to correct or face a fate worse than death. Johnson strongly executes a highly original idea, with many critics praising his world-building, while the performances from Willis, Gordon-Levitt and their co-star Emily Blunt are also to be admired.