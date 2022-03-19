Frequently named as one of the best action films ever made, Die Hard is the one that started it all for Bruce Willis. The actor plays everyman John McClane, a detective for the NYPD who is unexpectedly drawn into a deadly hostage situation on Christmas Eve. Trapped inside skyscraper Nakatomi Plaza, he's tasked with dispatching a number of hired goons on his way to a confrontation with mastermind Hans Gruber (played masterfully by the late Alan Rickman).

There's a reason why Die Hard has stood the test of time in a way many action films haven't. The ambitious sequences orchestrated for this film remain as pulse-pounding as ever, but the strong character work is also a refreshing change of pace for a genre that can sometimes be too focused on explosions. Willis and Rickman are both excellent as the endearing underdog and his cunning rival, aided by a sharp script that finds room for witty jokes in its grounded tale of survival.