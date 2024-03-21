While there have been reports of a spin-off series in the Suits universe, fans can treat themselves to a major rewatch of the main show in the meantime.

Set in a New York City law firm, Suits follows Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams), who uses his photographic memory to talk his way into a job as an associate working for the successful Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), despite never having attended law school.

A TV duo that'll go down in history, the pair win lawsuits and close cases, all while hiding Mike's secret.

Patrick J Adams as Michael Ross and Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane.

The acquisition comes from NBCUniversal Global TV distribution, and along with Suits, the BBC has also acquired mockumentary St Denis Medical and the series continuation of the Best Man films, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, for BBC iPlayer and TV channels.

Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisition, said: "This is a really exciting and enjoyable trio of star-studded series: the hotly-anticipated comedy, St Denis Medical, the sassy, romantic comedy-drama, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and the smart and stylish legal drama, Suits.

"We couldn't be more delighted to bring them all to BBC viewers."

The original series came to an end in 2019, starring Katherine Heigl, alongside Amanda Schull, Macht and Hoffman - with Patrick J Adams, Gina Torres and Meghan Markle exiting in season 7.

As for whether fans will get another spin on the iconic series, Deadline reported that the original show's creator Aaron Korsh is developing a new series, which will operate in a similar vein to spin-off shows like CSI and NCIS.

However, Korsh previously addressed these rumours back in August 2023, and said there was "no Suits reboot or anything in the works", noting that the SAG-AFTRA strike would have to come to an end, along with a network wanting to take on the series.

