The publication reports that Los Angeles is being considered as the location for the new iteration of Suits, in contrast with the original show's New York setting.

An exact network or platform for the series to air in the US has reportedly not yet been determined.

The original show ran for a total of nine seasons between 2011 and 2019, and starred the likes of Gabriel Macht, Patrick J Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and, famously, Meghan Markle.

In August of this year, Korsch waded in on rumours that the show could be rebooted, saying in a post on Twitter (which has recently been rebranded as X) at the time that there was "no #Suits reboot or anything in the works".

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick J Adams as Michael Ross standing in a courtroom in Suits. Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo

He continued: "Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…”

Meanwhile, executive producer Gene Klein said that "in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, I’m expecting a call at some point" regarding a revival of Suits.

He continued: "But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of."

