He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I remember one was a particular line of dialogue and, look, I’ll just say what the line was. My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word 'poppycock'.

"So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel [Patrick J Adams and Markle's characters] were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, 'My family would say poppycock'. And the royal family did not want her saying the word."

Korsh explained that he presumed this was because the royal family "didn't want people cutting things together of her saying 'c**k'".

"So, we had to change it to 'bulls**t' instead of 'poppycock', and I did not like it because I'd told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show," he added. "There was maybe one or two more things, but I can't remember."

Korsh also said that he wasn't sure how the royal family got hold of the scripts, and that he was only aware they were reading them because of the feedback he received.

RadioTimes.com has approached the royal family for comment.

Suits producer Silver Tree previously revealed on Netflix's Harry & Meghan documentary that the production had to "cage in all the trailers" on the show to protect Markle from the paparazzi after her relationship became public knowledge.

She explained: "That was really challenging logistically because she was on a TV show and her nature is to never make things more difficult for anyone."

