Helmed by Emmy winner Liz Garbus, the docuseries covers the couple’s early relationship, wedding and public reception, as well as their controversial decision to leave their official duties behind in 2021, moving first to Canada and then the US.

Netflix has released the final volume of Harry & Meghan, Netflix 's documentary series about Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, causing a stir around the globe.

The documentary also features interviews with friends and family, many of whom are speaking out for the first time, as well as commentary from historians on the royal family’s relationship with the press.

With part 2 bringing some huge revelations surrounding the duo’s decision to leave their royal duties behind, naturally thoughts are already turning towards a potential season 2.

So, will there be new episodes of Harry & Meghan on Netflix? Read on for everything we know so far.

Will there be new episodes of Harry & Meghan on Netflix?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Harry & Meghan. Netflix

At the time of writing, Harry & Meghan has not been renewed for a new season.

The documentary is described as a “limited series”, suggesting the streamer has no plans for further seasons.

However, the pair are expected to make other content with Netflix as part of a deal they signed with the streaming giant in the months after they announced they were stepping back from their official duties.

At the time, the couple said in an official statement: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

They added Netflix's "unprecedented reach will help [them] share impactful content that unlocks action".

