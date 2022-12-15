While the first half of the series very much dealt with the pair's blossoming relationship and public reception, this second portion of episodes is set to be a dramatic finale.

Netflix has dropped the final volume in its Harry & Meghan docuseries, meaning that the anticipated final three new episodes are now available to watch on the streaming platform.

And in them, viewers can see Prince Harry is visibly upset by a text message he receives from his brother, Prince William.

The emotional scenes are part of the final episode that follows the couple after their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021.

After the airing of it, Harry turns his phone to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, to show her a text message he's received from his brother, remarking: "I wish I knew what to do."

The momentous Oprah interview marked the first time that the couple had revealed their thoughts and opinions after relinquishing their roles as working members of the royal family when they relocated from the UK to the US in early 2020.

During the scene in their Netflix documentary, Meghan is seen talking to her friend and major Hollywood actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry on the phone, when she reads out the official statement put out by Buckingham Palace after the Oprah interview.

As she's reading it out, Harry can be seen frowning and looking deep in thought at his own phone screen.

"What am I looking at?" Meghan asks when an upset Harry shows her, to which she replies: "Wow."

Returning back to end the phone conversation with Perry, Meghan says: "H just got a text from his brother," before hanging up and turning to her husband.

Prince Harry and Prince William in 2018. Brian Lawless - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Putting both of his hands behind his head, Harry seems shaken by the interaction and Meghan tells him: "I know. Let's take a breather. Get some air and then decide."

In the emotional Oprah interview, the pair made allegations of racism within the royal family, claiming that there had been "several conversations" about the skin tone of their child, Archie.

The couple also claimed that the Palace had ignored the deteriorating mental health of Meghan and that she was refused help.

In response, Buckingham Palace issued a rare public statement and a short statement was issued on behalf of the Queen.

It read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.

"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

