Acclaimed director Liz Garbus is behind the six-part series, which will chronicle the early days of their relationship and the key factors that influenced their headline-making decision.

Netflix has dropped the full trailer for documentary series Harry & Meghan , which promises unprecedented insight into the events that caused the couple to break away from the royal family.

In addition, the show will include interviews from friends and family, many of whom are speaking publicly for the first time, as well as commentary from historians on the royal family's relationship with the press.

The teaser set a dramatic tone for the piece, which begins with Harry and Meghan reflecting on how the narrative around their love story quickly became toxic.

You can watch the Harry & Meghan trailer below:

"There's a hierarchy in the family," claims Harry in the Netflix trailer. "There's leaking but there's also planting of stories... it's a dirty game."

"I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself," he continues, as archive footage plays showing his late mother, Princess Diana, before concluding: "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

The documentary series will be released in two parts, with the first episodes dropping this Thursday (8th December), and the final batch premiering next week on Thursday 15th December.

The royals announced that they were "stepping back" from official duties in January 2020 and offered some explanation as to why the following year in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry & Meghan: Part I premieres exclusively on Netflix on Thursday 8th December 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

