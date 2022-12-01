Titled Harry & Meghan, the film, which the pair announced back in 2020 after officially stepping down from their royal duties, is set to air on the streaming site and is being dubbed a "Netflix Global Event."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are about to tell their story in their brand new documentary, coming to Netflix very soon.

In March 2021, millions tuned in as the pair sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they shared their thoughts about life in the royal family.

It is expected that the couple will be delving deeper into this, with Harry revealing in the trailer: "No one sees what's happening behind the closed doors."

So, when will Harry & Meghan premiere on Netflix?

Here's everything we know so far.

An exact release date hasn't been confirmed just yet, but as per the streaming site, Harry & Meghan will be "coming soon, only on Netflix."

Reports speculate the documentary will launch on Netflix on Thursday 8th December.

We'll keep you updated right here as soon as we know more.

What will feature in Harry & Meghan?

The exact details of the film are not yet known, but judging by the trailer it looks like viewers will get to learn more about the private life of the couple - who are parents to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor

In one scene, Meghan can be seen getting pretty emotional as the duo talk to the interviewer.

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"No one sees what's happening behind the closed doors," Harry says in the clip, as an image of the couple alongside King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine flashes onto the screen.

"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," adds the Duke of Sussex.

The trailer then skips to Meghan addressing the interviewee: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

Harry & Meghan trailer

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the film on Thursday 1st December, featuring a montage of black and white photos of Harry and Meghan, as well as photos of members of the royal family including Harry's father and step-mother, Charles and Camilla.

You can watch the full clip below:

