It addresses the pair going public with their romance, marrying and giving up their royal titles in 2021, before setting up a private life in Canada together with their two children.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's self-titled documentary has finally landed on Netflix , with the former royals giving viewers an insight into their lives from the moment they started dating in early 2016.

In early 2020, the couple revealed that they'd be stepping back as senior members of the British royal family and would be financially independent, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Speaking about the effect the media had on his mother, the late Princess Diana, Harry says in the docuseries: "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself."

So, it may come as a surprise to fans that the couple choose to invite cameras into their homes for the six-part docuseries, after making the conscious decision to stay out of the media.

The pair have now opened up about their reasons for making the series.

Harry & Meghan. Netflix

Asked why they wanted to make Harry & Meghan, Meghan admits after some thought: "I'm not going to say that it's comfortable, but when you feel like people have gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it's really nice to be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."

As the scene flashes to a video clip of Meghan filming herself, Harry adds: "A friend of ours actually suggested that we document ourselves through this period of time with all of the misinformation that was going on especially about us and the departure. It sounded like a really sensible idea."

As she sits with a towel wrapped around her head, Meghan says: "We know that right now it might not make sense but one day it will make sense."

In another scene, she explains: "We've been really conscious of protecting our kids as best as they can and also understanding the role that they play in this really historical family."

Harry continues: "As a dad and as parents, I think consent is a really key piece to this as if you have children you should have consent as to what you share."

Speaking directly to the interviewer, Meghan then says: "The past six years of my life, books are written by people who I don't know. Doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

The scene then switches to a view of central London as viewers are taken back to July 2016 when Harry and Meghan met.

