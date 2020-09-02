The couple may appear in some non-fiction projects, but it's unlikely that the former Suits star Meghan would return to acting.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement to the publication. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

They added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach" to approximately 193 million subscribers will help them "share impactful content that unlocks action".

It's not known how much the couple will earn for the multi-year deal, but the New York Times reported that they had spoke to Disney, Apple and NBC Universal in recent months.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, said in a statement: “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

As the streaming network competition expands with the rise of Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and AppleTV+, Netflix is under pressure to keep the premium content coming.

Family programming has been prioritised by Netflix, and Prince Harry and Meghan already have an animated series in development, which is focused on inspiring women.

Another indication of the direction their productions may be headed was last week's launch of Rising Phoenix on Netflix, a documentary about the development of the Paralympic Games in which Harry appears.

