When is Rising Phoenix on Netflix? Documentary tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games

Netflix are adding another documentary to their extensive library with Rising Phoenix – a film on the Paralympic Games.

Directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui (McQueen) and produced by John Battsek of Searching For Sugar Man, Citizen K, Circus Of Books, and Whitney, the documentary shares all about the Paralympics, the history of the movement, and the almost unbelievable stories of the amazing athletes.

Throughout the film, viewers will be treated to interviews from some of the world’s greatest Paralympians, including Italian Fencer Bepe Vio, also known as Rising Phoenix, and the UK’s very own, sprinter Jonnie Peacock; as well as a cameo from Prince Harry and other celebrities.

So when is it on? And who are all the athletes in it?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Rising Phoenix on Netflix?

The 1h 45 min film comes to Netflix on August 26th, and will be available to stream for all subscribers.

Rising Phoenix trailer

What is Rising Phoenix about?

Named after fencer Bepe Vio, the documentary looks at the world of the Paralympics.

From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential.

Who are the athletes in Rising Phoenix?

The film features interviews from various Paralympians, who each share their unique stories on how they got into their sport.

Bepe Vio

Bepe, is a 23-year-old Italian fencer. Her arms and legs were amputated due to meningitis.

Ellie Cole

The 28-year-old is an Australian swimmer. She had her leg amputated due to cancer and trained in swimming as part of her rehabilitation program. Cole progressed more than instructors had predicted.

Jean-Baptiste Aliaze

The French runner, 29, lost his leg in an attack when fleeing the civil war in Burundi, aged just 3 years old.

Tatyana McFadden

Tatyana is a US/Russian wheelchair racer, and the most celebrated Paralympian of all time + ADA activist

Netflix

Jonnie Peacock

Then English sprinter, 27, contracted meningitis at age 5, resulting in the disease killing the tissues in his right leg. His leg was then amputated just below the knee.

Matt Stutzman

Matt, 37, is the world champion archer who uses his feet rather than his hands, to name a few. It’s an incredibly moving and important piece of work.]]

Cui Zhe

Cui Zhe is a powerlifter from China. At the 2012 Summer Paralympics she won a silver medal in the women’s 40 kg powerlifting event, lifting 97 kg

Ryley Batt

The 31-year-old is an Australian wheelchair rugby player.

Ntando Mahlangu

Ntando Mahlangu is a South African Paralympic athlete. He represented South Africa at the 2016 Summer Paralympics and he won the silver medal in the men’s 200 metres T42 event.

